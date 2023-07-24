This is how ‘Abraham’ fell due to an explosive attack on a motel in Bogotá

The Office of the Attorney General of the Nation and the Bogotá Metropolitan Police managed to capture alias Abraham, allegedly responsible for launching the explosive device against a motel in Tunjuelito.

According to Óscar Gómez Heredia, District Secretary for Security, Coexistence and Justice, this arrest was made thanks to intelligence work.

“Thanks to a search, sufficient evidence was found to take this criminal to jail. In Bogotá we add all the intelligence and investigation capabilities to take these criminals to jail,” the official said.

Below is the announcement of this capture by the Secretary of Security:

In record time it was #Caught the coordinator of the launch of the explosive device against the motel in Tunjuelito. In a raid of @PoliciaBogota y @FiscaliaCol the capture of alias Abraham was achieved. All the evidence is there for him to go to jail. pic.twitter.com/FgGYvGjQjw – BOG Security Secretariat (@SeguridadBOG) July 24, 2023

According to the authorities, this man was made available to the Prosecutor’s Office for his respective prosecution.

It should be remembered that the Bogotá Metropolitan Police offered a reward of $20 million for information on those responsible for the explosive device launched on July 20 against a motel in the town of Venice.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

