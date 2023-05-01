Do you stay or do you go? The question of the future of Niclas Füllkrug and Marvin Ducksch accompanies SV Werder Bremen through the end of the season in the Bundesliga. And while some fans are getting nervous, one man is usually calm: Frank Baumann. The Werder sports director doesn’t find the constant transfer rumors about the “Ugly Birds” annoying at all – on the contrary: he’s even happy about it.

Baumann is pleased about interest

“It’s definitely much more pleasant than if no other club were interested in our players,” says Baumann in an interview with Radio Bremen. Füllkrug and Ducksch deserved a lot of attention with their performances. “It’s just nice that players are developing at Werder and that there is interest.” Both attackers still have a contract at the Weser beyond the current season, so he is “very relaxed”, says the manager and explains: “Either will we see them in Werder shirt again next season or we will get a transfer fee that will allow us to change and improve the team again.”

As much as Werder Bremen would like to continue with the 28-goal men Füllkrug (16 goals) and Ducksch (12) – of course the clammy club also has to look at the money. With the sale of a top striker (or both), the club can fill its empty coffers, and given the around 40 million euros in debt, it may even have to. As a reminder: Ducksch could change with a contractually agreed exit clause of seven million euros, for Füllkrug, who also caused a sensation internationally as a World Cup driver and leader of the Bundesliga scorer list, Werder even hopes for a transfer fee of more than 20 million euros.

In the past, those responsible had repeatedly emphasized that Werder Bremen would only sell the “Ugly Birds” for a lot of money. Frank Baumann is now making this unmistakably clear: Werder is “only willing to talk if a really, really good offer comes in. And then you have to deal with it. That’s how business is. If a player also wants to change, then we will try to find a way that everyone can live with very well.”

The future of another striker is also still open. Maximilian Philipp, on loan from VfL Wolfsburg, is the only player in the current squad who hasn’t yet signed a Werder contract for the new season. Baumann is satisfied with the loan and is considering whether the attacker will stay in the long term. “We can very well imagine that with Maximilian on a sporting and personal level,” says the head of sport, “but we also have financial parameters that currently suggest that it will be difficult to continue.” we said that to Mitch Weiser before the season and then we found a way. That’s why we just have to wait and see what happens in terms of personnel.”



