This is how Colombians are doing in the Giro d’Italia

Cycling

The second stage of the Giro d’Italia was held in which Fernando Gaviria had an important performance by finishing in seventh position in the race that was won by the Italian Jonathan Milan. The Colombian ratified his great level in the sprint.

In what has to do with the general classification, Rigoberto Urán is the best placed of our team, occupying position 34, 1:54 behind the leader Remco Evenepoel, who remains in first place thanks to his victory in the individual time trial. of the first stage. For their part, Santiago Buitrago, Einer Rubio and Fernando Gaviria climbed the table after yesterday’s race.