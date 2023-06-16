This is how construction of the second phase of UNAL-La Paz progresses

So far, 78 piles have been built from the deep foundation of the building (which in colloquial terms are columns that go into the lower part of the ground) in stage I of phase II of the work of the National University of Colombia (UNAL). ) Headquarters of La Paz, which began on March 10 with the symbolic act of “laying the first brick.”

The architect Andrea García Castillo, who supports the technical coordination of the project, points out that “we have found good results in our largest work front of the work, which is piling. We are at 60% of the piles, since the final projection is 132”.

“We are a little more than half of this construction process, ahead of our initial schedule, since we have two pile drivers working at the same time; So it’s good news for the University,” she expressed.

On the other hand, the transfer of the sewage collector was completed. In this regard, the architect said: “for the project there was a collector from the municipality of La Paz, so it was necessary to relocate it to continue the piloting process. This adaptation has already been carried out and is in the process of being delivered to public entities”.

This collector crossed the foundation, and therefore prevented the construction of the piles at some specific points, so this route had to be relocated. This network is part of the municipality of La Paz and could not cross the project because it is an easement that could require inspections or repairs by public entities.

Likewise, the metal structure is in the contracting stage. “We already have that open front. The first advance was made to start with the design of the workshop parts of the structure. At the same time, the quotes are being opened for what would be the tower crane that will hoist the metal structures, taking into account that these are quite large, so support is needed to make the movements”, noted the architect García.

According to the expert there are several open milestones. They are in the contracting of plumbing networks, electrical networks, elevators, ventilation system, voice and data networks.

“At this moment all these milestones are in the opening of tenders to choose the best provider, as well as the best economic offer and the best guarantees that suit the University. We are analyzing the process in the company of the delegated administrator and the inspectorate, ”he explained.

The milestones are the activities of the work schedule for the construction process: metallic structure, electrical networks, hydrosanitary networks, voice and data.

Parallel to these fronts, the construction process of the general services building will be opened, which will allow samples of the materials to be made on a real scale that will be used in the work to carry out a verification before being installed in the project.

“It is the review that the proposed materials are suitable for the place and environment, guaranteeing ideal materials for the University,” he said.

THE DELEGATED ADMINISTRATION

According to the architect García, “the delegated administration (Obreval construction company) is complying with the work schedule. They have responded to what the University has projected and has been carrying out a judicious process with each of the fronts that we have open. They are the ones who carry out the execution of the work.”

It should be remembered that the delegated administration is a contractor company to which the University entrusts the administration and execution of the resources of the construction process of the project.

The Technical Coordination of the Project oversees the contracts of the delegated administrator and supervision, in such a way that the needs and standards of the University are met.

The delivery of the work is projected for the end of 2024. It includes three floors that will be more than 15 m high in the blocks.

The wellness areas will function on the first floor: restaurant, cafeteria and areas for the permanence and enjoyment of the university community. On the 2nd floor will be the terraces, outdoor study areas, study rooms, commercial premises and administrative areas. The laboratory classrooms will be on the 3rd floor.

IN FIGURES

* At this time, stage I of phase II of the UNAL Headquarters in La Paz is at 10% execution of the total work.

*About 66 workers (among contractors, delegated administration workers, and auditing) work from 7:00 am to 6:00 pm, Monday through Saturday.

