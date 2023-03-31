Pasto and Pereira open the 11th date of Colombian soccer, led by Boyacá Chicó. Huila and Cali will play a separate duel.
A duel of those in need in what has to do with relegation, will be played by Atlético Huila and Deportivo Cali, next Sunday in the city of Neiva.
This match corresponds to date 11 of the Betplay Dimayor League and both teams will fight for victory.
The game will be a separate duel for both clubs, since both are fighting to get out of the bottom of the table.
Currently, Atlético Huila is in the fourteenth position with ten points, while Deportivo Cali occupies the last position with eight points.
The ‘sugar’ club has had a bad start to the season and is forced to add three if it aspires to get out of the bottom of the table. For its part, Atlético Huila will seek to take advantage of its local status to score important points and climb the standings.
DATE 11
March 31st
Deportivo Pasto vs. Deportivo Pereira
Time: 6:00 PM
Stadium: Departamental a Libertad
Television: Win/Win+
Independent Santa Fe vs. Boyaca Chico
Time: 8:10 PM
Stadium: El Campin
TV: Win+
April 1st
Envigado FC vs. Once Caldas DAF
Time: 2:00 PM
Stadium: South Sports Center
Television: Win/Win+
Independent Medellin vs. Sports Tolima
Time: 4:10 PM
Stadium: Atanasio Girardot
TV: Win+
Equity vs. National Athletic
Time: 6:20 PM
Stadium: El Campin
TV: Win+
Athletic Bucaramanga vs. Millionaires FC
Time: 8:30 PM
Stadium: Alfonso Lopez
TV: Win+
april 2
America De Cali vs. America Jaguars FC
Time: 4:00 PM
Pascual Guerrero stadium
TV: Win+
Union Magdalena vs. Golden Eagles
Time: 6:10 PM
Stadium: Sierra Nevada
Television: Win/Win+
Atletico Huila vs. Deportivo Cali
Time: 8:20 PM
Stadium: William Plazas Alcid
Television: Win/Win+
April 3
Junior FC vs. Oil Alliance
Time: 8:10 PM
Stadium: Metropolitano Roberto Melendez