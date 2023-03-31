Pasto and Pereira open the 11th date of Colombian soccer, led by Boyacá Chicó. Huila and Cali will play a separate duel.

A duel of those in need in what has to do with relegation, will be played by Atlético Huila and Deportivo Cali, next Sunday in the city of Neiva.

This match corresponds to date 11 of the Betplay Dimayor League and both teams will fight for victory.

The game will be a separate duel for both clubs, since both are fighting to get out of the bottom of the table.

Currently, Atlético Huila is in the fourteenth position with ten points, while Deportivo Cali occupies the last position with eight points.

The ‘sugar’ club has had a bad start to the season and is forced to add three if it aspires to get out of the bottom of the table. For its part, Atlético Huila will seek to take advantage of its local status to score important points and climb the standings.

DATE 11

March 31st

Deportivo Pasto vs. Deportivo Pereira

Time: 6:00 PM

Stadium: Departamental a Libertad

Television: Win/Win+

Independent Santa Fe vs. Boyaca Chico

Time: 8:10 PM

Stadium: El Campin

TV: Win+

April 1st

Envigado FC vs. Once Caldas DAF

Time: 2:00 PM

Stadium: South Sports Center

Television: Win/Win+

Independent Medellin vs. Sports Tolima

Time: 4:10 PM

Stadium: Atanasio Girardot

TV: Win+

Equity vs. National Athletic

Time: 6:20 PM

Stadium: El Campin

TV: Win+

Athletic Bucaramanga vs. Millionaires FC

Time: 8:30 PM

Stadium: Alfonso Lopez

TV: Win+

april 2

America De Cali vs. America Jaguars FC

Time: 4:00 PM

Pascual Guerrero stadium

TV: Win+

Union Magdalena vs. Golden Eagles

Time: 6:10 PM

Stadium: Sierra Nevada

Television: Win/Win+

Atletico Huila vs. Deportivo Cali

Time: 8:20 PM

Stadium: William Plazas Alcid

Television: Win/Win+

April 3

Junior FC vs. Oil Alliance

Time: 8:10 PM

Stadium: Metropolitano Roberto Melendez