This is how ‘De mi miedo’ sounds, the new single by accordion player and singer Diana Burco

The singer-songwriter and accordion player Diana Burco presented her new single ‘De mi miedo’, a song that was born after interacting with his fans and in which he once again demonstrates his passion for cumbia and vallenato.

Also read: “You can’t see singing, playing and composing in the new generations”: Diana Burco

The song is part of her third musical album, in which the young artist seeks to establish herself as one of the most prominent on the Colombian music scene, making her honor his two Latin Grammy nominations: in 2018 and 2021, in the categories ‘Best Cumbia/Vallenato Album’ and Best Tropical/Contemporary Album’, respectively.

‘De mi miedo’ arose spontaneously after a conversation by Diana Burco with her fans about the fear of loving after choosing ‘Mal Amores’, referring to the song she released in March of this year.

The single has been available on digital platforms since May 19.

ABOUT DIANA BURCO

Diana Burco is a Colombian singer-songwriter, accordion player and actress, who has become a benchmark in the Colombian women’s music scene. She began her musical career when she was 12 years old in the group ‘Los niños del vallenato’ by the hand of maestro Andrés ‘El Turco Gil’, then she became a pupil of the composer Rita Fernández Padilla.

Don’t stop reading: Carlos Vives’ ex-wife told how his “tusa” was: “It was as if his ghost was chasing me”

Among her achievements, the first place in the unpublished song in the Vallenato Femenino Meeting, EVAFE, in 2016 stands out. In addition, was in charge of impersonating the accordion player of Patricia Teherán in the bionovela broadcast by Caracol Televisión about the deceased vallenata singer.

His nominations at the Latin Grammy Awards in 2018 and 2021 also stand out; as well as his musical collaborations with Carlos Vives, Adriana Lucía and Alex Campos, among others.