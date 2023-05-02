This is how employees and criminals would have coordinated the theft of a valuable vehicle in Valledupar

Five people, among those three employees of the Brinks company, would have coordinated the theft of the valuables vehicle that was transporting more than $1.5 billion of two entities of Valledupar.

This was announced by the prosecutor 7 Local URI, Fernando Fernández, in the preliminary hearings for the legalization of the capture, the imputation of charges and the imposition of an insurance measure that he carried out against those involved on the night of a holiday Monday.

These are the employees of the private company: Leandro Argüelles Vergara, 34, Federico Guillermo Gebawer Caña, 55, and Pedro Luis Ospina García, 48, as well as citizens Shirly Naybeth Clavijo Alvarado, 28, and Deyci Lilibeth Nieves Villalobos, captured on Sunday morning.

According to the investigation, Federico and Pedro Luis arrived with another colleague at the Éxito store in the center to collect some money, but once they did They did not comply with the security protocol.

The Prosecutor’s Office announced that as a witness is the partner of Federico and Pedro Luis.

The witness stated:We entered Éxito, picked up the service and left; I was supposed to go out first to visualizer that no one was suspicious. Mr. Federico and Pedro got up, I stay behind, when I leave they are practically mounted in the car, I stay behind because I had to wait for them to return my license. They had to wait for me and they went ahead. When I got to the car, the door was ajar and when I tried to get in, I saw my partner Pedro on the floor, he made a sign with his hand as if to “don’t kill us.”said the prosecutor when reading the story.

Observing that there were other people in the vehicle, the official returned to the supermarket security scheme where he alerted the police to the theft.

When the uniformed officers arrived, the people inside the security vehicle started and the pursuit began that ended on the outskirts of the city.

When the subjects were captured, the investigative body determined that the women they wore balaclavas and that they acted in the company of Leandro Argüelles, who was a driver of the company who was on his day off.

In addition, they determined that they did so in complicity with Federico Gebawer and Pedro Luis Ospinawho apparently initially pretended to be intimidated.

Everyone would have planned to steal in tulas $1.575.510 that they had collected from the Bank of the Republic to supply the city’s ATMs.

However, the vehicle had also picked up more than $152 million from the supermarket.

The Prosecutor’s Office indicated that the defendants also damaged the vehicle security cameras and they used the company’s weapons to shoot against the Police, putting at risk not only the integrity of the uniformed officers but also the citizens who enjoyed the Vallenato Festival.

Thus, the detainees were charged with the crimes of conspiracy to commit a crime, damage to another’s property, aggravated qualified theft, attempted homicide and manufacturing, trafficking or carrying a firearm.

But until the closing of this edition, the defendants did not disclose whether they accepted the charges before the Second Municipal Criminal Court for the Control of Mobile Guarantees of Valledupar.