We tell you what will happen to the medical care of Colombians after the proposed changes.

Finally, after a series of leaked information, speculation from various sectors and news delivered by drops, the bill with which it is intended to change the health system in Colombia was filed in the Congress of the Republic on Monday afternoon .

THE AMOUNT

49 billion pesos would cost the implementation of the health reform.

Although the text will have to go a long way in Congress before being approved in its entirety, the idea is obviously for a large part of its content to be carried out and transform the majority of procedures and activities through which people access health such as medical consultations, delivery of medicines and other types of specialties such as surgeries and chemotherapy.

Given the complexity of this matter, Q’HUBO prepared this guide so that you can find out first-hand about the future of health in our country.

THE AMOUNT

600 municipalities that do not have health networks will now have a CAP or a Nueva EPS center.

The EPS transformation

What will happen to the EPS?

The most significant change contemplated by the reform is regarding the role that the EPS will have in the new health model. These entities will change their functions and will no longer be the first link in medical care for users. From now on, the EPS will only be limited to managing and creating Primary Care Centers (CAPs), which will be the main link in medical care for Colombians. Thus, the EPS will only be able to administer these centers, manage disabilities and carry out audits.

THE AMOUNT

10 of the 25 current EPS will disappear completely when the reform is implemented.

What is it and how will such CAPs work?

As stated in the reform, now Colombians who require medical attention should go to the CAP. These places may be created and managed by the EPS, but they will not keep their company name; that is, name and notice. A The CAPs will be automatically enrolled by users according to their geographical location (City, Neighborhood or place of work) and may not have more than 25,000 users in their attention center. Example: if there are 3 people living in a house, they will be enrolled in the same CAP, the closest one with space. Thus, in case of an emergency or ordinary medical consultation, they must immediately approach the assigned CAP.

THE AMOUNT

39 million Colombians affiliated to the current private EPS would be served in the CAPs.

THE AMOUNT

A maximum of 25,000 people will be able to attend the new CAP.

Referrals for medium and high complexity services

Parallel to the above, if people need to be transferred to an IPS to receive more complex care, for example an appointment with a specialist or diagnostic images (network of public, private and mixed hospitals) they will need a medical order issued by the staff of CAPs that certify that a person needs such specialized care. This order, in addition to being issued by the doctor, must have the endorsement made by a kind of medical board written to the CAP. In conclusion, the EPS will change their role: the CAPs will be the main link in medical care and will receive direct financing from the local medical networks, which depend on the mayors’ and governor’s offices; and hospitals or IPS will continue to offer medical care in accordance with what is determined from the CAP.

Medicines, contributions to health and moderator fees

Now how will I get the medicines?

Regarding the current reform in which patients obtain their medicines with a doctor’s order, then authorization from the EPS and finally delivery totally or partially financed by insurance, the way in which medicines are authorized will be changed. If the reform progresses and becomes law, everyone will be able to claim their medications in the assigned pharmacies with just a medical order issued by the health personnel of the CAPs. The authorization of the EPS will no longer be necessary. However, the medical order must go through the filter of a medical board just like appointments with specialists, in order to be approved and filed in drugstores.

Contributions of the contributory system are maintained

Currently the health system is financed by the state, which, in turn, receives the money from different actors, including workers, pensioners and employees who, month by month, pay a percentage of their salaries (4% in the case of employees). This will remain the same, since the people who are in the contributory regime; that is to say, that they pay month by month for their health, they will continue responding for this obligation. The subsidized regime, those who do not pay because they are unemployed, in a condition of vulnerability, or because another person affiliates them in the case of parents, children or spouses, will continue with the same status in the health system.

Goodbye to copays and bonuses.

In the current model, each time a person, whether in a subsidized contributory regime, uses a medical service through their EPS, such as medical consultations or diagnostic images, such as X-rays, Tacs, etc., they must pay a moderator fee or copayments through of bonuses whose value will depend on the patient’s monthly income. This will be permanently eliminated, except when the patient must be referred to an IPS for specialized service. In this way, at the moment in which a person visits the CAP, they will not have to pay this amount, and if they have referred to a hospital, they will have to pay a fee that will be regulated by the Ministry of Health, the specifications of said regulation are not yet known. .

Access to complex treatments and specialties, no service can be denied

I don’t know you can deny any service

The central pillar of the new health system is universality; that is, that all people receive quality primary and specialized care regardless of their origin and socioeconomic status. In this order of ideas, no person can be denied access to a type of public service if they have a medical order that proves their need endorsed by the CAP medical board. At this level would be treatments such as chemotherapy, access to diapers and other types of medical supplies, in addition to, of course, appointments with specialists. Regarding the migrant population, they will also be able to access the health system even if their situation is not regularized; On the other hand, foreigners who are visiting the country or have a temporary residence must pay for private health insurance.

Geographical location will not be a problem

People who do not have a CAP in their city or municipality will be immediately transferred to Nueva EPS, the largest public health care actor in the country. The already existing infrastructure of La Nueva EPS and the one that will be built later, will be used for the medical attention of the people who remain outside the CAP. In the event that, for example, Nueva EPS does not have a medical service in its infrastructure that is needed by one of its patients, it may request the transfer of the individual in question to a public, private or mixed hospital that does have such a service. service.

Preventive and predictive care

All the medical information of the patients, such as the clinical history, will rest in a large collective database that will be managed from and through the CAPs. With this information, doctors will be able to establish in which geographical areas, and consequently Colombian households, there is a higher risk of suffering from certain types of diseases, in order to establish routes of prevention or even, prediction, that is, to anticipate the appearance of the disease. An instrument for this purpose will be the medical brigades, that is, groups of doctors who will make home visits to the houses in which there is a greater risk.

THE AMOUNT

100 billion pesos will be injected into the health budget in the next 7 years.

Other doubts and answers about the reform

Below, we have compiled other frequently asked questions that may arise about the reform.

How long will it take to implement?

Answer: it is uncertain. It depends on its approval in Congress and the logistical transition.

How will I be cared for in transition?

answer: the EPS must provide all the services until the implementation of the reform is complete.

How do I report irregularities?

Answer: Supersalud will continue to receive complaints for the poor provision of the service in the transition and implementation of the new regime.

Will prepaid and private insurance continue?

Answer: yes. People will be able to hire prepaid on their own.

5. What will happen to my treatment?

Answer: the EPS must continue it in the transition. Then the assigned CAP will take over

Is there something stipulated for orphan diseases?

Answer: yes. A special fund will be created that will cover all the expenses of this clinical niche

What will happen to the special regimes?

Answer: Military Forces, Police, Ecopetrol, Unions and teachers will continue to function in the same way.

How will the surgeries work?

Answer: they will be assigned according to the medical order issued by the CAPs and the availability of the IPS

What will happen to telemedicine?

Answer: It will continue to exist according to the need of the patient and the complexity of their medical situation.

Will I be able to change CAP?

Answer: yes, according to a job or home move, and as long as there is space in the CAP