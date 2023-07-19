This is how Hero’s Day was lived this July 19

On the occasion of the commemoration of Day of the National Hero and Their Families, Dozens of retired military and police officers came out this wednesday july 19 to the streets of Santa Marta to participate in the so-called ‘March of the Reserve’which was also carried out at the national level.

In the capital of the Magdalena the meeting point was the plaza Bolívar. Starting at 9:00 in the morning, the marchers met with flags of Colombiat-shirts and banners to sing hymns and perform a commemorative act to the heroes fallen.

Subsequently, the walk began at the Prison street (14)crossed the first street until reaching Santa Rita avenue (22nd street) and finally heading towards the cemetery San Miguelwhere the event culminated with a wreath.

In the demonstration they not only honored the heroes and their families, but also made some calls to the national government and They rejected some of the policies of President Gustavo Petro.

Rafael Garcia, withdrawn from Police Nationalexpressed in dialogue with HE INFORMER that: “First of all we are commemorating the Fallen Heroes Day. Secondly, we are telling the people of Colombia that they are counting on us and that we are not going to allow democracy and institutions to decline because of a government that intends to destroy everything, that through its corruption intends to put an end to our country,” he said.

for his part Edilberto orozco Acosta, veteran of the Army National, stated in an interview with EL INFORMADOR that: “we pay tribute to all the heroes who have fallen in combat. It is a date institutionalized since 2004 as the Day of the Hero of the Homeland. Veterans have divided history into a before and after. We have been pleased to note that the civilian population has pinned its hopes on veterans. We ask you to join our cry for struggles and ask the Government that provides legal guarantees to our military and our police force for the fulfillment of their constitutional work”, he expressed.

Another of the marchers indicated: “Today we commemorate the Day of the Hero and their families. The veterans of Santa Marta we participate in a tribute to them. We continue in the fight. The government part excludes us from many things due to the fact that we belong to a welfare”.

More than 15 cities in the country joined the activity that was organized by the Expanded Forum of Organized Reserve (Faro) and supported by opposition parties such as the Democratic Center.

