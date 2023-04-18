Home » This is how Jorge Oñate and Emiliano Zuleta looked when they were young




Through his social networks, the Vallenato music singer Mono Zabaleta shared a tender photograph of the artists Jorge Oñate and Emiliano Zuleta when they were young.

It will be that there is singing and accordion here. Uffff, Unbeatable! Jorge Oñate and Emilianito Zuleta for me are the best”, wrote the artist on his Instagram account.

In the photograph you can see the two representatives of Vallenato folklore in elegant suits, and hanging around among the 20 and 30 years.

Zuleta is remembered in the vallenato genre for his iconic song ‘La Gota Fría’. For his part, Oñate, known as ‘El Jilguero de América’, was the only Vallenato figure who, in addition to stagger received a Latin Grammy for Musical Excellence in 2010.

In February 2022, the journalist Juan Rincón Vanegas recounted that 36 years ago Emiliano, father of Poncho Zuleta, wanted to praise the singer Jorge Oñate and he did it through the musical production ‘La parranda y la mujer’, released in 1975, and which was sung by ‘El Jilguero’.

In three minutes and 51 seconds, Emilianito Zuleta embodied in his song the real x-ray of Jorge Oñate, that artist with a good heart, the Nightingale of all Cesar, and the the same that was an example of love to vallenata music to which he dedicated himself body and soul”, wrote the journalist in his opinion column.

On the other hand, Poncho and Emiliano, sons of Emilianito, formed the successful musical group ‘Los Hermanos Zuleta’ between 1970 y 2005.

