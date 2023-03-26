Home News This is how Lady Gaga looks in the first images as Harley Quinn in “Joker 2: Folie a Deux”
News

This is how Lady Gaga looks in the first images as Harley Quinn in “Joker 2: Folie a Deux”

by admin
This is how Lady Gaga looks in the first images as Harley Quinn in “Joker 2: Folie a Deux”

The Mexican show business is mourning the death of the great Xavir López, better known as “Chabelo”, who lost his life at the age of 88 in Mexico City.

The renowned presenter, who became famous for leading the program “En Familia con Chabelo” for several decades, owned a very nice house in the south of the Mexican capital for several years, this being his last home.

Although he was not very given to talking about his private life, on one occasion the also actor opened the doors of his residence to Caras magazine, which allowed us to see some corners of his beautiful home.

Through a video, broadcast on YouTube, we were able to notice that the home of the “Friend of all children” had a garden area with natural grass, a vine, and various children’s games, including a swing, in which he liked to rock when his state of health allowed it.

Another of the rooms that he enjoyed the most, as he revealed to the aforementioned publication, was his studio, which is a true museum, since there he kept some of the many awards he received throughout his successful career, as well as a jukebox, guitars, dolls with his image, among other items.

In that same room, which also drew attention for its brick fireplace and its antique furniture, it had some of its more than 2,400 frogs, as well as a very interesting collection of miniature cars and motorcycles.

On another occasion, during one of his birthdays, the renowned producer Carla Estrada allowed us to see other corners of the cozy house of this great comedian, which called attention for its brick façade, its large windows and its rustic decoration.

about the author

See also  Final X-Factor, the French Saints aim for victory

You may also like

The corruption case and the International Day of...

Merchant nicknamed ‘Scrap’ in Neiva, suffered an attack.

After 40 years, the stolen altarpiece returns to...

The Pope updates the laws to combat sexual...

Perspective. Mcgregor, the dog that won the heart...

It takes a nose in art – Rome

This is the plan to sell 80% of...

U.S.-China confrontation again, U.S. Seventh Fleet destroyer crosses...

Israel, after the twelfth Saturday of protests, two...

Ortega releases photos of the Nicaraguan bishop sentenced...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy