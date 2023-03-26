The Mexican show business is mourning the death of the great Xavir López, better known as “Chabelo”, who lost his life at the age of 88 in Mexico City.

The renowned presenter, who became famous for leading the program “En Familia con Chabelo” for several decades, owned a very nice house in the south of the Mexican capital for several years, this being his last home.

Although he was not very given to talking about his private life, on one occasion the also actor opened the doors of his residence to Caras magazine, which allowed us to see some corners of his beautiful home.

Through a video, broadcast on YouTube, we were able to notice that the home of the “Friend of all children” had a garden area with natural grass, a vine, and various children’s games, including a swing, in which he liked to rock when his state of health allowed it.

Another of the rooms that he enjoyed the most, as he revealed to the aforementioned publication, was his studio, which is a true museum, since there he kept some of the many awards he received throughout his successful career, as well as a jukebox, guitars, dolls with his image, among other items.

In that same room, which also drew attention for its brick fireplace and its antique furniture, it had some of its more than 2,400 frogs, as well as a very interesting collection of miniature cars and motorcycles.

On another occasion, during one of his birthdays, the renowned producer Carla Estrada allowed us to see other corners of the cozy house of this great comedian, which called attention for its brick façade, its large windows and its rustic decoration.

about the author

I like this: I like Charging…

Related