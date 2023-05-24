This is how Neiva celebrates its 411 years of foundation

With a varied program, the Huilense capital will celebrate its birthday, for which the Municipal Administration will hold a parade today.

Since last May 14, the programming of Neiva’s birthdays began, with a parade that had a massive participation not only from Neivanos, but also from opitas who added to the 411 years of the city.

Obelisk of Santander Park.

The event would have been organized by the Huilense Association of Horse Breeders with the support of the Municipal Administration, in order to boost the economy of the entire value chain around this sector and many others that see this type of activity , an opportunity to generate additional income.

“Definitely the support of the Municipal Administration, headed by Mayor Gorky Muñoz Calderón, has been unrestricted with the horsemanship guild, from the moment he was elected. A support that allows the reactivation of many other sectors”, said Gonzalo Andrés Chavarro Falla, president of the Huilense Association of Horse Breeders.

For his part, the mayor of Neiva, Gorky Muñoz Calderón, indicated at the time that the parade and other events of great importance such as the Skating Grand Prix, were held as the opening of the great celebration for the birthday of the city of Neiva, a show that brought together young and old around healthy recreation and as appetizers for the San Pedro festivities.

continue the celebration

However, for today, the official date of the founding of Neiva, a series of activities are planned around this important celebration, so that the people of Neiva can unite and share.

The festivities will begin today, Wednesday May 24, with a Eucharist, a floral offering and a cultural parade, organized by the Ministry of Culture. In addition, the exciting “Night of Life, Peace and Culture” will take place, which will include the awarding of decorations, a musical concert, the XX National Children’s Dance Meeting and a fireworks display.

Obelisk of Santander Park.

On May 25, the city’s schools will participate in a cultural exchange with the children who are part of the National Dance Meeting. These young people will also receive workshops focused on our culture. To close the program, the Second Rock and Entrepreneurship Festival will take place on May 27 at the “Jorge Villamil Cordovez” Music Park.

Marieta Trujillo, Secretary of Culture and responsible for leading these events, invites all citizens to join this program and highlights the importance of celebrating our city, highlighting the most significant moments in our history and our identity.

Train station.

Parade

The parade in homage to the 411 years of the city of Neiva will have the following route, it will start from Carrera Quinta, contrary to Calle Decima, it will go through Carrera Cuarta and end on Calle 7th in Santander Park.

old neiva

From the Diario del Huila, we are linked to this important celebration, remembering the beginnings of our city, those images that show us how the capital of Huila has evolved in its infrastructure and has developed into a tourism and innovation power.

Box

Programming

Wednesday May 24

8:00 AM Eucharist in homage to the 411 years of Neiva, in the Cathedral.

9:00 AM Floral offering bust of Diego Ospina y Medinilla, Santander Park.

10:00 AM Parade in tribute to the 411 years of Neiva

5:00 PM ‘Diego de Ospina y Medinilla’ Award, Jorge Villamil Cordovéz Music Park.

music concert.

XX National Children’s Dance Meeting City of Neiva 2023.

Pyrotechnic games.

Saturday May 27

5:00 PM Second Neiva Territorio Rock 2023 Festival and entrepreneurship fair, Jorge Villamil Cordovéz Music Park.