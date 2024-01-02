This is how oil prices, silver prices, etc. are developing at midday

This is how gold prices, oil prices, silver prices, etc. are currently trending.

At midday the price of gold rose by 0.21 percent. The gold price was at 1:13 p.m. US $2,067.15, after $2,062.75 the previous day.

Meanwhile, the price of silver rose by 0.55 percent to $23.91. Yesterday the price of silver was still worth 23.78 US dollars.

At the same time, the price of platinum increased by 0.10 percent to $996.00. A day earlier the price was $995.00.

At the same time, the price of palladium fell by -0.59 percent to $1,097.50. A day earlier, the price was $1,104.00.

Meanwhile, the price of oil (Brent) is going up. The price of oil (Brent) rose 0.47 percent to 78.75 US dollars, after 77.04 US dollars the previous day.

Meanwhile, the price of oil (WTI) is heading north. The price of oil (WTI) gained 1.69 percent to 73.25 US dollars, after yesterday it was 71.77 US dollars.

In addition, the cotton value increases at 1:03 p.m. It is up 0.88 percent to $0.82 after the previous day’s price was $0.81.

Meanwhile, the price of coffee can book gains. At 1:03 p.m. the price of coffee rose 1.54 percent to $1.91. The day before there was still $1.88 on the board.

Meanwhile, wheat prices are heading north. At 12:58 p.m. there was an increase of 0.34 percent to 223.50 euros. Yesterday the wheat price was still at 222.50 euros.

Meanwhile, sugar prices are heading north. At 1:03 p.m. there was an increase of 1.07 percent to 0.21 US dollars. Yesterday the price of sugar was still at $0.21.

In addition, the natural gas price – Natural Gas gains on Tuesday lunchtime. It went up by 3.15 percent to $2.62. The day before, the price of natural gas was $2.56.

In addition, the rapeseed price increased at 12:58 p.m. It rose 0.51 percent to 440.25 euros, after the price was 438.00 euros the day before.

Meanwhile, the price of heating oil is in the black. Compared to the previous day (67.63 US dollars), it increased by 0.78 percent to 68.16 US dollars.

Meanwhile, the price of coal is going downhill. At 12:09 p.m. there was a loss of -9.58 percent to 106.70 US dollars. Yesterday the price of coal was still trending at $108.30.

