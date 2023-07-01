This is how repechages of the Copa Sudamericana will be played

The keys to the playoff matches in the Copa Sudamericana were defined, where the teams that finished third in the Copa Libertadores groups are measured against the second in the second most important club tournament on the continent.

Let’s remember that the only Colombian team present is Independiente Medellín, who went from being the leader of their group in the Copa Libertadores, to being left out and going to this South American playoff. This is how the respective commitments will be played:

Barcelona’s Ecuador vs. Students of La Plata

Ñublense vs Audax Italiano

Patronato vs Botafogo

Colo Colo vs America Mineiro

freedom vs tiger

Corinthians vs University

Sporting Cristal vs Emelec

Independiente Medellin vs San Lorenzo

