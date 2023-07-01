Home » This is how repechages of the Copa Sudamericana will be played
This is how repechages of the Copa Sudamericana will be played

by admin
The keys to the playoff matches in the Copa Sudamericana were defined, where the teams that finished third in the Copa Libertadores groups are measured against the second in the second most important club tournament on the continent.

Let’s remember that the only Colombian team present is Independiente Medellín, who went from being the leader of their group in the Copa Libertadores, to being left out and going to this South American playoff. This is how the respective commitments will be played:

Barcelona’s Ecuador vs. Students of La Plata
Ñublense vs Audax Italiano
Patronato vs Botafogo
Colo Colo vs America Mineiro
freedom vs tiger
Corinthians vs University
Sporting Cristal vs Emelec
Independiente Medellin vs San Lorenzo

