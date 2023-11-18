This is how Segundo C., prosecuted for the Abigail case, operated with his victims

Segundo C., is the main suspect in the disappearance of Abigail Supliguicha, the detainee has a criminal record. Photo University of Cuenca

He passed himself off as company recruiterhe contacted his victims by messages or with flyers. THE offered work and gained their trust through several promises and meetings to whom I recommended going accompanied In the first instance. When you created a link, the dated alone in a distant place to meet with the supposed “boss” and took the opportunity to sexually assault them.

This was the mode of operation of Segundo C., who was arrested by the National Police Wednesday 15 November 2023 and is serving preventive detention for being the main suspect in the disappearance of Abigail Supliguicha.

In this case, the Prosecutor’s Office located on Thursday a female corpse in the Ayancay sector, of the canton Quicksilver, which could be that of the young university student.

According to a report that rests in the Computer System of Judicial Procedures (SATJE), Abigail Supliguicha was contacted by Segundo C., who would have offered a job as secretary of a shopping center in the city.

The young woman would have agreed to meet with the alleged “recruiter” on October 8, 2023 in Calderón Park, then they went to the Cuenca land terminal where they took a bus to Azogues, but did not reach the destination.

Since that day, no more has been known about Supliguicha’s existence, but the report details that three days after Abigail was missing, the defendant today had inserted a chip that was in his name into the victim’s phone.

Rape history

It’s not the first time that According to C. act with this modus operandi.

On October 9, 2007, Segundo C.’s now ex-wife divorced him because during their relationship “he had had several legal problems and was accused of rape.”

At that time Segundo C. was a fugitive from justice and had abandoned his children for more than three years, according to information stored in the SATJE.

He December 24, 2013the defendant today, who at that time called himself Ángel Fernández, requested a meeting alone with another victim to take her to a job interview with the owner of a shopping center, on a farm located in an unpopulated place, near the National Club of Quito.

In that place he took advantage of push and intimidate her with some kind of weapon, and then sexually assault heras recorded in a judicial process from February 2014.

Before of this event, the aggressor had met on several occasions with the victim and his family, telling him that I would start working on January 6 or 13, 2014.

Prelibertad

In this last case, According to C. received on February 13, 2014 a custodial sentence of 11 years and 10 months in Turi prison. Of these, only 70.58% complied of the penalty, since he was released pre-released August 10, 2022.

The reasons for his pre-freedom were, among other causes, being in a minimum security levelnot having tried to escape or commit serious offenses in his last six months in jail, and having obtained a rating of 5equivalent to good in coexistence qualification evaluation.

These are some legal requirements demanded in article 38 of the Substitute Regulations to the Code of Execution of Sentences.

Similarities in the cases

In both cases, the aggressor was found with documents, photographs and resumes of women to whom he had offered the same service.

Commotion in Cuenca

After the disappearance and possible death of Abigail Supliguicha, students, teachers and the entire community of the University of Cuenca joined on the morning of Friday, November 17, to honor the Abigail’s memory through a burning chapel and a massive march to demand justice.

Dressed in black, with ribbons in their mouths, with posters and chants who said “we are not alone, we are missing Abigail” and “Abi, listen, this is your fight” They demanded from the Government for having released the alleged murderer of Abigail Supliguicha.

Until 4:20 p.m. this Friday, the Prosecutor’s Office does not confirm whether the remains found on Wednesday belong to the student, since in the Forensic Center in Zone 6 (Azuay, Cañar and Morona Santiago), there are no implements to carry out tests of DNA and these were sent to Quito.

Linked

Medical diagnostic

According to a medical diagnosis by the expert, Clinical Psychologist María del Pilar Chiriboga, issued in 2014, the detainee today is a person with low normal intelligence, who shows traits of instability and emotional immaturity marked with repressed aggressiveness, psychosomatic and schizotypal traits.

Related news

Share this: Facebook

X

