This is how small planets can form between two gas giants » Science News

The smaller planets among the larger ones may have an unusual formation mechanism.

Astronomers have discovered a new and unusual way that planets form; a phenomenon that could explain why planets like Mars and Uranus rank among much larger neighboring planets. The team of experts have titled the method “formation of sandwich planets“. Planets emerge from this thin, dusty disk of material that surrounds a nascent star. The team of experts predicts that when two major planets form, a third may as well to form in the middle. During this process the larger objects compress and restrict the flow of powder from the outside in, so there are two thick ring regions on the outside, like slices of bread, with a thin filling inside. “In our study we propose rings as planet formation sites; in particular, there are sandwich planets forming in those rings. This process is very different from the conventional view of planet formation, where we typically expect planets to form sequentially from inside the disk to the outside and become increasingly massive outward.Assistant Professor Farzana Meru, from the Department of Physics at the University of Warwick, said in a statement.

Here’s how small planets can form ‘as sandwiches’

“What’s also really interesting is that there are examples that we’ve found from exoplanet observations that actually show this planetary sandwich architecture – where the central planet is less massive than its neighbors; it is also a reasonable proportion of the systems“. Over the past decade, observations of protoplanetary disks from observatories like the Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array have provided some incredible insights into these chaotic environments, including massive “waterfalls” of material between rings and structures. And in this mess, there might be these intertwined rings. “We are considering the question: are these rings and gaps places for further planet formation?Dr Meru said when presenting her work at the 2023 National Astronomy Meeting. The team looked at 17 real star systems that had high enough precision about the masses and radii of the planets against which this scenario could be tested. Six of them seemed to fit the scenario of a planetary sandwich formation. ”But it’s too early to tell whether this was the case on Mars”, concluded the experts.

