This is how the actress who played ‘Ugly Betty’ looks like at 49

Ana María Orozco, actress who played ‘Ugly Betty’, in the soap opera that was broadcast by RCN and later on streaming platforms, has attracted attention on social networks for his physical appearance. Orozco is 49 years old, and for many he is “quite preserved”.

24 years after the end of this telenovela, the native woman from Bogotá, in an interview for the “Bravissimo” program told a little about his life and his working day at the time they recorded ‘Betty’. In fact, he recalled that they recorded up to 18 hours in a row.

“It wasn’t easy, the casting was divided into two parts: one was the ugly one and then the pretty one. It was not known how that change was going to be, an ugly protagonist was very risky, but that was the hard part. In the beautiful one they were already divine women doing casting, it was the part where they doubted and after rehearsals with other characters it was like”, he recounted.

Last year, the actress participated in a Prime Video comedy called ‘Pig envy’.