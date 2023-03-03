Santa Marta continues to consolidate as a landscape factory. Once again, the ‘Pearl of America’ subdues the eyes of samaritans and tourists with the magical sunset that fell on the afternoon of this Thursday, March 2.

As if it were a work of art, the sky was painted orange, which made it possible to highlight the blue of the imposing sea that encloses the Most beautiful bay in America.

For the umpteenth time, a sunset in Santa Marta steals the hearts of the citizensbecause with the passing of the days nature is in charge of drawing exclusive and unpublished works.