This is how the Animal Protection and Welfare Center will work in Valledupar

He Valledupar Animal Welfare and Protection Center was inaugurated this Monday in a sector of commune 3 of the city, near the urbanization El Porvenir. This space, requested by animal rights activists, would be the fourth of its kind in the country, according to Mayor Mello Castro.

“It is the fourth Animal Welfare Center in the country. People have to know this work and know the services it provides”, expressed Castro González during the protocol act.

The CBA was a dream of many animal advocates, councilors and other actors.

With pride, and at the height of large cities, we made it available to the community.

FUNCTIONING

EL PILÓN spoke with the municipality’s Health Secretary, Holmer Jiménez, about the operation of this center built in 9,000 square meters with an investment of $5,438 million.

“The first phase that this Protection Center is going to cover are sterilization activities for these animals that are in critical sites, to avoid their massive reproduction,” Jimenez explained.

SECOND OPERATION PHASE

The second phase, according to the official’s statement, is the on-site veterinary medical care, process that will have to be executed by the personnel that the municipal administration will hire.

“We already have the animal patrol. The first phase is going to be covered by us as the Ministry of Health while the bidding process for the formal operator of the Animal Welfare Center is taking place,” explained the official.

THE PYLON toured the animal health center that It is made up of different areas.in addition to the administrative: veterinary medical assistance, covered and uncovered farms, morgue, emergency rooms, surgeries, X-rays, sampling, plaster, observation, laboratory, intensive care unit, among other spaces.

“IT IS NOT AN ABANDONMENT CENTER”: MAYOR’S OFFICE

Different officials of the Mayor’s Office reiterated that this is not a place to abandon canines, cats, bovines and other species. To avoid this situation, there would be a registry of those who take the animals, in addition, the process would be accompanied by the National Police.

Listen to the statement of the Secretary of Health of Valledupar, Holmer Jiménez:

