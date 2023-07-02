Home » This is how the anti-immigrant law will work in Florida, USA.
This is how the anti-immigrant law will work in Florida, USA.

This Saturday the SB 1718 law comes into force in Florida, considered one of the toughest laws against illegal immigration in the United States.

This measure has generated fear and concern among people without documents, leading some to flee the state in search of territories that do not discriminate against them based on their immigration status.

SB 1718 is intended to prosecute illegal immigrants in the state of Florida. However, critics point out that the measures adopted do not take into account the importance of the undocumented for the country and could have long-term negative consequences.

One of the most controversial provisions of this legislation is that transporting people to the state of Florida without immigration status is considered a crime punishable by up to 15 years in prison. “Transporting five or more illegal aliens, a single unaccompanied minor, or a convicted smuggler will result in a $10,000 fine and up to 15 years in prison,” the governor said.

In addition, the law makes the use of E-Verify mandatory for any employer with 25 or more employees, imposes penalties for those who employ illegal aliens, and toughens penalties for people smuggling. It also prohibits local governments from issuing identification (ID) cards to aliens without immigration status, invalidates driver’s licenses issued in other states, and requires hospitals to collect and submit data on the costs of providing medical care to illegal aliens.

Since the law was announced, hundreds of people have left the state in search of places where they are not discriminated against because of their origin and the lack of proper documents. Fear and uncertainty have led many families to seek refuge in other jurisdictions where they feel safer and more protected.

The entry into force of SB 1718 has generated an intense debate on the effectiveness and long-term impacts of this type of measure. While some argue that these policies strengthen security and law enforcement, others warn of potential rights violations.

