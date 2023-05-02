Home » This is how the April weather was in MV: Too cold, quite sunny | > – News
Status: 05/02/2023 2:39 p.m

April of this year in MV was too cold compared to the 30-year average temperature from 1991 to 2020 – inland by 1.2 degrees, on the coast by 0.8 degrees. The highest temperature was measured in Schwerin, the wettest place was Kratzeburg/Granzin.

According to meteorologist Stefan Kreibohm from the NDR weather studio on Hiddensee, April of this year was the third April in a row that was “too cold”. The monthly average in 2023 was only 7.7 degrees, in 2021 it was only 6.0 degrees Celsius in Schwerin. “Normal” would be 8.9 degrees in Schwerin, for example. “Three cold Aprils in consecutive years are rare, but if there was one, in most cases a warm or at least average April followed in the fourth year,” Kreibohm said. In the almost 130-year series of measurements, April of this year ranked 53rd.

Where was it warmest? Where did the sun shine the most?

  • warmest place: Schwerin (23.1°C on April 22)
  • coldest place: Barth airfield (-7.7 °C on April 4)
  • wettest place: Kratzeburg-Granzin (56 l/m²)
  • driest place: Usedom-Stadt, Graal-Müritz (each 21 l/m²)
  • Sunniest place: Cape Arkona on Rügen (238 hours of sunshine)
  • “cloudiest” place: Feldberg (155 hours of sunshine)

A lot of sun, less rain

The sun fulfilled its “target” as far as possible. She seemed slightly above average in most regions. Inland, for example, the value fluctuated between 90 and 110 percent. On the coast, the value was 110 to 130 percent above the average. The sunniest day nationwide was April 30, with 13 to 14 hours of sunshine recorded. In the Lake District area, the month was relatively rainy, elsewhere it was rather dry or just balanced out. The rainiest day nationwide was April 14.

