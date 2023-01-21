Colombian professional soccer teams accelerate the assembly of their squads, since the countdown for the start of the championship is running out quickly. Each of the sets tries to clearly find what their checkbooks can afford. Even so, for this start of the 2023 season, the effort of several of the greats to bet high has been noted.

It is unknown to no one that Millonarios, Atlético Nacional, Junior, América and Santa Fe have had ups and downs in recent years, which has caused them to remain in the background before emerging clubs such as Tolima, Cali or Pereira, to speak only of the last champions .

Since the opening of the transfer stage, there has been a great movement in the national market. Surprises have been protagonists, especially since several players who have excelled abroad and even with the older national team have returned to the land where they were born and will be an additional attraction this year in the national stadiums. Here the main ones:

Leonardo Castro

The scorer of the 2022 season landed a few weeks ago at Millonarios, with the plus of being listed as the best player in the League last year. For now, he is expected to finish his physical and tactical conditioning to complement Gamero’s team, which is clear that on many occasions he has been limited mainly by a short payroll and the drought of his forwards.

The Pereiran scored 19 goals throughout last season, when he not only won the top scorer’s boot, but also came out champion with Deportivo Pereira.

It is evident that he will be an immovable starter, since the only striker so far in the blue box is Luis Carlos Ruiz, a nine performer but at 36 he is not enough to play one hundred percent in a full game.

Charles Darwin Quintero

The Tumaqueño returns to his homeland to reinforce América de Cali, after an extensive stint in international soccer, where he had the opportunity to play for the Russian, Mexican and American leagues.

As is recalled, the “goal scientist” in his first experience abroad wore the shirt of Krylia Sovetov, from the Russian first division. There he had an irregular pace, where he could only score one goal in 11 games played.

Later he wore the shirt of the Mexican Santos Laguna. In the Coahuila team, he had a performance with ups and downs, although he stood out in the 2013 Opening Tournament, in which he managed to score seven goals. In the end, he accumulated five handyman league runners-up.

Then, in 2015, he decided to change teams and landed at Club América, where he was able to stand out and show that innate talent that he had been known for since he stood out in the national teams. including the absolute In the group of the ‘eagles’ he managed to win the Concacaf Champions League.

Finally, he decided to join the American MLS, where he joined the Minnesota United and Houston Dynamo teams, with sustained performance.

Hugo Rodallega

The revelation footballer in the 2005 South American Under-20 Championship has now arrived at Independiente Santa Fe. He is a player who knows the rival area very well and who possesses the characteristics of a false nine, a quality that will be easy to fit into the scheme of coach Hárold Rivera , since their teams opt for high pressure and a dynamic game that involves the men in point in blocking the exit of the rivals.

However, the ownership of “Hugol” may alternate with the scarlet idol Wilson Morelo, who has held the position since his return to Colombian professional soccer in 2021.

Rodallega has been part of several teams abroad. Although he has not had the fortune to play for the greats of the old continent, he did stand out in Wigan, Fulham, Akhisar Belediyespor, Trabzonspor and Denizlispor. He comes from Esporte Clube Bahia, from Brazil.

Juan Fernando Quintero

The “crack” paisa is the stellar signing of Colombia, not only for what he represents, but also for the numbers he will win, since it is rumored that he will have two million dollars a year in his pockets, a salary that only the big ones can pay Brazilian teams.

‘JuanFer’ comes to a poor Junior in the midfield, who despite the great economic efforts of the leadership in recent years and the rotation of coaches, has not found a strong and solid style of football that allows him to return to the path of the championships. It is clear that the ‘Wizard’ is a power point guard and finisher, so he could be the key to resurrect the ‘Arenosa’ team.

Quintero reaches a new challenge in Colombia after being part of Deportivo Independiente Medellín (DIM) in 2016. He comes from playing in European teams such as breaking latest news, Porto and Rennes, while in South America he has been a key player for River Plate, in where he has been an idol since winning the Libertadores years ago against Boca at the Real Madrid stadium.