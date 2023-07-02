This is how the chess of the technicians goes for the Completion Tournament

No new faces will be seen on the benches of the 20 teams that will play the Finalization Tournament of Colombian professional soccer, despite the fact that eight changed coaches.

The managers decided to apply that “old acquaintance is better than new to know”, to seek to meet the objectives that were elusive in the first semester.

For three of those clubs, América, Santa Fe and Medellín, the goal is the title, while for another two, Huila and Unión Magdalena, it is to avoid going to category B.

It should not be forgotten that halfway through or already finishing the Apertura, teams like Junior or Once Caldas undertook a new process with Hernán Darío ‘Bolillo’ Gómez and the duo Pedro Sarmiento-Hernán Darío Herrera, respectively, just as Bucaramanga did with Alexis Marquez.

Among the 12 that did not touch their coaches is Millonarios, who is negotiating the renewal of Alberto Gamero’s contract, and Nacional, who, despite what he experienced in the League final, ratified Paulo Autuori.

It is assumed that when, in 14 days, the ball rolls again in Colombian stadiums and with it the illusions of millions of fans, there will be the 20 coaches currently advancing the preseason.

However, it would not be a surprise if a last-minute change was registered, since the failure of the Cali directors has Jorge Luis Pinto thinking about whether to leave or stay.

Those who follow

Those who remain in their positions are Gamero in Millionaires, and not only because of the title they achieved a week ago, but because of the work they have been carrying out and which allowed the club to go from buying players to selling them.

Another who stays is Alexis García, who with La Equidad always has very good campaigns. The man from Antioquia hopes to reap the fruits of the work he has done in the first semester and qualify for the home runs, a goal that he narrowly missed in the Apertura.

On the sides of the Valley, until now Pinto continues to lead Cali, although the departure of three players that he considers key in the structure of the team and the non-arrival of reinforcements, could make the ‘Aazucareros’ enter the group of those who changed of helmsman.

Nacional, who wants to emulate the successful Millonarios project, chose to give continuity to the Brazilian Autuori, who explained to the board of directors what happened in El Campín with the changes.

Envigado is another of those who will maintain their coaching staff, with Alberto Suárez at the helm, even if they have not classified the home runs, because for managers the important thing is the promotion of players.

Junior had already started his restructuring process with the arrival of ‘Bolillo’ Gómez, but it remains to be seen if now that he no longer has excuses to justify the irregular performance of the ‘Sharks’, the Char will put up with it.

Alexis Márquez at Bucaramanga is another of those who started a job that is expected to bear fruit in this second semester, as did Juan Cruz Real at Deportes Tolima.

The coaches of Boyacá Chicó, Mario García, who had the team fighting for a place in the final, also preface their stay; José Flabio Torres with Pasto, another of those who tossed around the possibility of going for the star, and Alejandro Restrepo with Pereira, to whom various clubs made eyes, but preferred to stay with the ‘Matecañas’, to whom he gave his first title and has just qualified for the round of 16 of the Copa Libertadores.

Others who remain, despite their poor results and the fact that the team is on the way to the relegation zone, are Pedro Sarmiento and Hernán Darío ‘Arriero’ Herrera, at Once Caldas.

those who arrive

Among those who arrive, which is nothing more than a way of saying because except for César Farías they were already directing, is Húbert Bodhert, in Santa Fe.

The president of the ‘Red Express’, Eduardo Méndez, risked it for a strategist who has been successful where he has gone, among others with Alianza Petrolera, whom he took out of the relegation zone and put him to aspire to a place in the final .

The man from Cartagena directed a total of 32 games between the League and the Cup, leaving a record of 14 wins, nine draws and nine losses for an average of 1.59 points per game.

The idea of ​​the ‘Cardinals’ is to give more opportunities to the players from the quarry, without neglecting the goal of fighting for the title.

Another who changed tents was Lucas González, who from Águilas Doradas went to América, where Tulio Gómez wants a process similar to that of Millonarios to be carried out, but we will have to wait and see if he has enough patience.

Another old acquaintance is Alfredo Arias, who after leading Peñarol to the title in the Uruguayan tournament and failing resoundingly in the South American Cup, arrives at Medellín, a team whose managers do not seem to be friends with the processes, as demonstrated by the departure of David González a few months after putting them to play a final.

For its part, Águilas Doradas made César Farías official. The Venezuelan will have his first opportunity to lead in Colombian professional soccer after his time at the Aucas club in Ecuador. He comes from a semester in which he directed 20 games, recording seven wins, four draws and nine losses for an average of 1.25 points per game.

However, he arrives preceded by a scandal in Ecuador that earned him a sanction and the departure of Aucas.

Also, Alianza Petrolera ratified César Torres on the bench. The strategist from Cali leads the team from the city of Barrancabermeja after leading Bogotá FC, a team in which he was in command in 13 duels, leaving a balance of four wins, four draws and five losses for a performance of 1.23 points.

In turn, the ‘Banana Cyclone’ hired the services of Hárold Rivera. The Ibaguereño coach arrives after having finished his second stage with the “Leones”. In the cardinal team, he led a total of 22 matches between the League and the Conmebol Copa Suramericana, with eight wins, six draws and eight losses to average a total of 1.36 points.

In addition, Rivera had already passed through the samarium cadre at the time when Eduardo Méndez was its president. An arduous task awaits him, as the team fights with Huila for the last place in the Relegation table.

Jaguares de Montería also confirmed the renewal of its coaching staff, after Carlos ‘Piscis’ Restrepo left for the Colombian Football Federation. Luis Pompilio Páez arrives. This will be the second time that the Pereiran assumes the technical direction: the first opportunity was in 2011, when he was in charge of Once Caldas. The only records he has are 12 coached games, two wins, five draws and five losses. In América de Cali he led a game as interim coach in 2022.

The other almost doomed to relegation, Atlético Huila, comes Hámilton Ricard, who debuts as coach of a first division team. His mission, since he decided to accept it, will be to try to prevent the opitas from going to B.

The 20 clubs in the local tournament have already moved their chips to the technical benches, now we will have to wait 14 days for the ball to roll and from then on a few days to find out which is the first “headless”.

