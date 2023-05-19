This is how the Clan del Golfo would replace the state in northeastern Colombia

How is it that this armed group has filled that void?

“I am one of the beneficiaries of these houses that he gave away…”, Yira Berbel tells EFE without daring to finish the sentence. There they call them “The organization”, “The company” or sometimes “they” or “those in charge”. Always whispering, despite the fact that the acceptance that the AGC have there is very high.

“One is not going to expect 40 houses like this for a community from the government,” so “if you need to, don’t start asking questions,” repeats this young mother of two children.

“Do not look at the fang of a gift horse,” he says.

The day of the delivery of the concrete houses, in 2021, was a party. The neighbors remember the great raffle, the “sorteito”which they organized, how they were removing papers from a bag with the number of the house, and then the families launched to find their new home.

The only requirement they put, they say, was that the houses be inhabited. There were no threats nor have they asked for anything in return. They only wanted to give houses to those who had nowhere to live: “The people here are very grateful to ‘The Organization’ because this used to be a pitch.”

The neighbors, many displaced by violence years ago, speak of the “tranquility” of this area, of the security that nothing will happen to their children. A paradox knowing that they live in a so-called “Red zone” controlled by this group, which is dedicated above all to drug trafficking and illegal mining.

The AGC was born near there, after a meeting of ex-paramilitaries from the extinct United Self-Defense Forces of Colombia (AUC) who decided to rearm.

Ana Lucila Mestra, president of the Asocomunal of this municipality, Unguía, says that in the end the group is made up of the children, parents, and spouses of the families that experience state abandonment, which is made up of “Any person who, due to lack of opportunities to earn a living for his family, decides to take up a weapon.”

“It is sad that these illegal structures, as the State calls them, have to be the ones that come to our territories to supply us with the need that the State should supply us by law. They are the ones who help us on issues of roads, on issues of improvement of housing”, assures the EFE.