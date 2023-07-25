This is how the Cocoa Law Project advances

This second public hearing held at the national level, allowed listening and speaking with representatives of producer associations and other actors in the cocoa chain in the department of Huila, with the purpose of building a concerted document in favor of the sector.

DIARIO DEL HUILA, ECONOMY

By: Andrea Ramirez.

Neiva, July 24, 2023. Colombia ranks tenth as a cocoa producer in the world, a market dominated by the Ivory Coast, which has a 73.3% share of global production, and Ecuador with 7%; However, Colombian cocoa stands out internationally for its quality, being recognized as fine in flavor and aroma, which has allowed it to win the highest award on several occasions at the Paris chocolate fair.

Regarding the regional panorama, Colombia ranks fifth as a producing country in Latin America, with Santander, Antioquia, Arauca, Huila, Tolima and Nariño being the departments that stand out in this productive line, with 79% of cocoa production nationwide, achieved thanks to the work and commitment of small and medium-sized producers.

However, our country could grow in the production and transformation of cocoa beans, for which it must assume several challenges, such as the promotion of science and technology projects to respond to the effects caused by pests and diseases, increase production per hectare, and strengthen associativity processes; all this aimed at being more competitive and sustainable.

And this has been the interest of the representative to the Chamber, Juan Carlos Vargas Soler, to promote a bill that allows not only to make the cocoa-growing subsector in the country more productive, but also that these benefits translate into improving the quality of life of producers.

In this sense, public hearings are being held in the departments that excel in cocoa production, and the turn this weekend was for Huila, where the different actors of this productive chain were convened, with the purpose of socializing this bill, and at the same time listening and collecting the proposals of the participants, to build a robust and legitimate document that responds to the needs of Colombian cocoa farming.

It is proposed to reduce the promotion quota for producers

During this public hearing, Congressman Juan Carlos Vargas Soler argued that what is sought with this bill is undoubtedly to strengthen national cocoa farming.

“It is a draft of a bill whose purpose is to improve the conditions of both production, marketing, transformation, and quality of life of cocoa-producing families in the country, and in this objective several provisions are contemplated to achieve it, such as the possibility of making some adjustments in the quota and development funds, since currently producers contribute 3% to the National Cocoa Fund, and what is being proposed is that cocoa marketers and industrializers, as well as the government, also contribute to strengthen the fo cocoa mint. In addition to this, it was proposed that other actors could also contribute, in order to improve in terms of production, research, agro-industrialization, and environmental and forestry incentives, to develop cocoa agroforestry arrangements, which allow generating higher income for families and contribute to making the crop more sustainable in the financial and environmental spheres”, the congressman pointed out.

In this sense, the investments that must be made by each Fund would also be defined. Well, while the National Cocoa Fund would be in charge of financing cocoa research programs, strengthening cocoa production and/or marketing techniques in the country, and the development of national policies or programs to promote the production, marketing, or transformation of cocoa and its derivatives; The Regional Cocoa Fund would make it possible to finance technical assistance to producers, as well as the development of regional, departmental or municipal policies or programs.

Regarding the administration of the Cocoa Promotion Quota, the National Government through the Ministry of Agriculture or whoever acts on its behalf, may entrust the activity to second or third level cocoa entities, in the case of the National Fund, and non-profit or mixed cocoa entities representative of the cocoa territories in the case of the Regional Funds.

The bill also includes important points, such as the financing of cocoa development, land allocation and titling, programs and projects to strengthen cocoa production, cocoa agro-industrialization, monitoring of programs and projects, associativity in the cocoa chain, certification and environmental incentives, a national cocoa information system, cocoa marketing, limit to the national and international price difference, creation of the cocoa price stabilization Fund, State social offer for cocoa families, social security in cocoa production, among other important aspects.

Cocoa as an alternative to face climate change

For his part, the Secretary of Agriculture and Mining of Huila, Dilberto Trujillo Dussán, stressed that the cultivation of cocoa today occupies a leading role in the climate change mitigation processes, so incentives should be proposed to strengthen this productive commitment.

“I want to emphasize something important, and that is that the cultivation of cocoa goes far beyond simple production, because today this crop plays a leading role in combating climate change, and it is from this perspective that we must see cocoa. (…) I wish we could include items that go far beyond parafiscal resources, because these are not going to be enough, but if the national government, within this fight to face climate change, should include cocoa as a great alternative and look for sources of financing within the resources allocated to the fight against climate change, a special item, because today cocoa is the main crop to face this challenge in the world,” Trujillo Dussán pointed out.

In her turn, the representative to the Chamber for Huila, Leyla Marleny Rincón, highlighted this exercise of participation and dialogue, where the dissertation and consensus are the basis for building.