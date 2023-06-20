This is how the creation of the Internationalization Unit for Antioquia progresses

The Government of Antioquia, Proantioquia, several business associations and companies in the region, signed a memorandum of understanding this Friday, June 16, which seeks to consolidate an alliance for the structuring of the Internationalization Unit for the Department of Antioquia.

This Internationalization Unit is fundamentally a public-private alliance that seeks to attract, promote and retain direct foreign investment for the entire department.

What benefits will it bring?

Initial estimates project that this Internationalization Unit can generate around USD 340 million in foreign direct investment by 2028 thanks to the attraction of 31 new projects for the department. In addition, close to 6,000 new jobs and an increase in exports, especially services and manufacturing, can be generated.

María Bibiana Botero, president of Proantioquia, explained that “from this entity together with other institutions such as Andi, the Medellín Chamber of Commerce, Procolombia, we started work more than a year ago with the Internationalization Mission in which we launched the Internationalization Index de Antioquia that determined, after a calculation of many variables, that on a scale of 0 to 100, Antioquia has an Internationalization Index of 12.4, that means that we have many opportunities and this is a materialization of that Internationalization Index that will help us to allow us to open up to the world and connect with many opportunities”.

The business model and financial sustainability of the Internationalization Unit are expected to be ready in the second half of 2023; while its start-up is estimated for the first half of 2024.

During the signing of this memorandum, Governor Aníbal Gaviria Correa also referred to the work that the companies carry out for the benefit of the communities most affected by violence and poverty through the tax mechanism of works for taxes with which private companies pay up to 50% of your income tax.

“The signing of this memorandum for the Antioquia Internationalization Unit is an absolutely important step in the right direction. This century should be the century of the internationalization of our department, more and more open, strengthening our geostrategic position and more transcendental works such as the second runway and second terminal of the José María Córdova Airport, the second Oriente Tunnel, the second Guillermo Gaviria Tunnel Echeverri towards Urabá, the port systems of Urabá, the Tunnel to the Pacific and the future port in the Pacific”, highlighted Governor Aníbal Gaviria Correa.

It may also interest you: Private companies continue to play for the center. And the public sector?

You may also be interested in

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

