Research continues on the crime of dj Valentina Trespalacios, who was found dead in a garbage container, which has shocked the country. This is what is known so far.

The 23-year-old girl was last seen last Friday, January 20, after, according to her relatives, He went out partying with his partner, a 35-year-old American man, called John Nelson Poulos.

Meanwhile, his family became concerned after he they were unable to communicate with the aforementioned the next day.

However, it seems that they were not completely distrustful, given that Valentina had uploaded videos in a party with Poulos.

So, after not making contact with the woman and with Poulos, started the anguish for the family, as well as their friends, who began to communicate with some acquaintances of the young woman, but received no response.

Posteriorly, the young woman was found lifeless by a recycler inside a suitcase, inside a garbage container, in Bogotá, on Sunday, January 23, and his partner, with whom he was, completely disappeared.

According to authorities, the woman’s body showed signs of hanging with a rope and the main suspect, Poulos, had left the country, so an arrest alert was issued to Interpol.

Poulos was captured in Panama for being the main suspect in the murder of the deejay, who intended to escape to Istanbul.

The National Police informs that Interpol Panama detected the presence of the American citizen Poulos John Nelson, after the alert given by the Republic of Colombia, for the murder of DJ Valentina Trespalacios.

Meanwhile, Valentina’s family said the man was not violent and had plans to marry her, but that I was obsessed with her to the point of jealousy with all men.

It should be noted that Colombian authorities have the testimony of a driver of a travel platform, which made a tour for the couple in the early hours of Sunday.

According to the driver, the woman got into the vehicle and wrote a message for help, but he didn’t understand, so he asked her if she was okay and she answered, upset, yes.

Likewise, another compelling proof is that the suitcase in which Valentina was found matches the suspect’s suitcase, as shown in some photos.

The case shocked Nacional level y Citizenship, as well as the family of the deceased, ask for justice. If the crime is proven, John Poulos could spend between 35 and 40 years in prison.

Valentina is remembered as a happy, elegant, beautiful woman and like a promising deejay of electronic music, which had four years of career and had toured the main nightclubs in Latin America.

Do not lower the goal, increase the effort ✨ Posted by Valentina Trespalacios on Monday, July 11, 2022

Photo: Facebook Valentina Trespalacios

