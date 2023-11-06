This is how the elections progress in Santa Marta this holiday Monday

So far, Jorge Agudelo Apresa leads the race for the elected mayor of Santa Marta.

With 84% of the tables counted at 2 pm on Monday, November 6, Jorge Agudelo Apresa adds a total of 71,448 votes, surpassing by a minimum difference of 14 votes Carlos Pinedo Cuello, who obtained 71,434 votes.

The counting, which took place at the Santa Mar Hotel, has shown a dynamic consistent with the results of the pre-count, confirming Jorge Agudelo’s advantage. So far, the elections have been closed in zones 1, 2, 3, 4, 6, 7, 13, 14, 18 and 19, and the trend in favor of Agudelo has continued.



To obtain an accurate figure on who will win the mayoralty of Santa Marta, the importance of updating the pre-count database (form E 14) with the results of the elections (form E 24) has been highlighted, which are available in the National Registry page.

Experts have pointed out that the majority of the areas counted yesterday favored Carlos Pinedo Cuello, but the differences in the results between E 24 of the scrutiny and E 14 of the pre-count are minimal.

They clarify that there are still areas to be counted, such as El Pando, Taganga, El Inem and María Eugenia, where, according to the pre-count and the map of voters, Jorge Agudelo had a significant advantage, with differences ranging between 400 and a thousand votes in his favor. , as reflected in the pre-count results.

