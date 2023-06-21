This is how the endorsement of passes was

Yesterday the term that the national government had delivered since November of last year expired so that all those who did not have an expiration date on their pass, could go to a Driver Recognition Center, pay, take the exams and apply to the Institute of Mobility or respective Secretariat of Transit a new document with an expiration date.

For Pereira, the figures provided on this subject by the Mobility Registration Area are the following: “from December 2022 to June 15, 2023, renewed driving licenses were 21,220. While the deadline expired yesterday June 20, between 30 to 35 thousand licenses were missing for renewal or endorsement, if local users and the floating population that has arrived in Pereira to carry out the process are taken into account.

Meanwhile, for Dosquebradas, the person in charge of answering for the figures at the expiration of the date, was Rodrigo Perlaza, Administrative Director of Transportation: “We inform the dosquebradences that those who do not have the license endorsed today, and tomorrow an order will be imposed of subpoena in the event that they drive a motorcycle or vehicle, in accordance with Resolution 3037, which establishes the subpoena type B. It should be noted that a story is being made that is not true related to the extension of the term for renewal and what it did the Ministry was to expand the coverage of medical certificates, with this modification the Santa Rosa certificates are valid in any Risaralda Transit agency.

Given

The Ministry of Transportation also reported that the process can continue and that what you should not do is drive, because you can even be immobilized if in the following 60 minutes someone does not arrive to receive the vehicle to continue the march.

Cipher

$300,000 value of the fine and $100,000 yard and crane administrative costs.