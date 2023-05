Soccer

Yesterday began date 35 of the English Premier League, where Chelsea defeated Bournemouth 1-3 as a visitor. For its part, Manchester City beat Leeds United 2-1 at home; Wolverhampton 1-0 at Aston Villa, the same score for Tottenham that beat Crystal Palace, like Liverpool beat Brentford.

Today the day continues with the duel between Newcastle and Arsenal at 10:30 in the morning and at 1pm, West Ham against Manchester United. On Monday they will close the date with three more games.