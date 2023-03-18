Home News This is how the famous kid from the joke “what time is it?”
by admin
Iván Oficial, as he appears on social networks, is remembered for the joke video that it made viral because one of his uncles woke him up in the early hours of the morning so that he could bathe before going to school.

There are no classes today, that virus is still there. What time is it?”, he says in the middle of the dream. To which her uncle replies: “It’s 5:30 in the morning”. Immediately, she runs out to bathe. in the yard of the house and realizing that it was still night, he asked her the time again.

Iván went viral due to the gestures on his face when he realized that he had been deceived and that they had woken him up in the middle of the night.

The boy, a native of Bosconia, Cesar, currently has 3 million followers on Facebook, where he continues to post videos about pranking his uncle Daniel Sierra.

