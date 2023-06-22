This is how the fight for the four main capitals of the country goes

PROFUSION of applicants there are in Bogotá, Medellín, Cali and Barranquilla for the first position of these cities. Most seek to present themselves for signatures, others already have the endorsement of parties. It is expected that the process will settle and in the end those with the most chances of winning will survive

Bogota

A new player entered for the mayoral election with the announcement made yesterday by former senator Jorge Enrique Robledo, who will present himself for the Dignity and Commitment Party, where Sergio Fajardo’s movement is also present.

With Robledo there are already a dozen applicants for the second most important position in Colombia, as they are collecting signatures to register the former Defense Minister, Diego Molano; the former director of DANE, Juan Daniel Oviedo; and former congressman Rodrigo Lara.

While the Alternative Democratic Pole announced councilor Carlos Carrillo as a candidate and councilor Heidy Sánchez in the Patriotic Union.

In the same way, there is talk of councilors, in the Green Alliance there are three lobbyists who have expressed interest in reaching the Liévano Palace: Lucía Bastidas, Martín Rivera and María Fernanda Rojas.

It should be noted that Diego Cancino had been launched by the greens of the Council, however, he gave up in recent days.

While with a question mark as to whether they will aspire are former senator Carlos Fernando Galán and former senator Gustavo Bolívar.

It is given as a fact that Galán will run, taking into account that in the 2018 elections it was the second vote after Claudia López, with more than 1 million cards marked with her name. He would be endorsed by the New Liberalism Party.

Meanwhile, in the awnings of Petrism, the possibility of Gustavo Bolívar being his letter to the mayoralty of the capital of the Republic, the second most important objective of this political sector after reaching the presidency with Gustavo Petro, has not been closed.

Bolívar retired last year from the Senate, where he arrived as the head of the Historical Pact list, arguing that his salary was not enough.

However, despite this, Bolívar has not ruled out running. The most recent thing is that last weekend he held a meeting with Gustavo Petro, in which, he explained, “the President asked me how my chances were to run as a candidate for mayor of Bogotá alongside Heidy Sánchez and Carlos Carrillo.” .

Medellín

Even without running for office, former mayor Federico Gutiérrez appears as the top favorite, according to some polls, in which he is sweeping to occupy the first position for the capital of Antioquia.

A few weeks ago, Gutiérrez said in an interview that “it is a very high possibility” to run for mayor of Medellín because he has already resolved “a percentage of many personal and professional issues.”

In advance Federico Gutiérrez, who was about to reach the second round in the 2022 presidential elections, has the support of the right-wing sectors in the Capital of the Mountain, which have experienced a strong confrontation with the Mayor Daniel Quintero, who was elected in the 2019 elections by the alternative sectors and is very close to the president.

Former President Álvaro Uribe Vélez pointed out in recent days that “you have to choose a good mayor, if Dr. Federico is launched, we will be there with him.”

But it is not only the Antioquia leadership of the right-wing sectors that would be with Gutiérrez, who is popularly known as ‘Fico’, since former vice president Germán Vargas Lleras, on a recent visit to Medellín, shared that “when we look at this, we also ask about the intention to vote in the city of Medellín and it comforts us and the former mayor ‘Fico’ Gutiérrez has 44%”.

On the other hand, there is a total dispersion of forces for the election of the mayor of Medellín in the elections next October, since there are 25 applicants collecting signatures.

Among them there are several recognized names such as former congresswoman Liliana Rendón; the academic Gilberto Tobón Sanín and Juan Camilo Restrepo, a former official in the government of Iván Duque.

Although due to the matches in the Conservative Councilor Lucas Cañas already has the pass; Councilors Jaime Cuartas and Daniel Duque seek endorsement for the Green Alliance; Juan Carlos Upegui, a former official of the current administration, who would be the strongest card of the mayor of Quintero, also has the endorsement of the Independent Party.

Between that, on the part of the Democratic Center, the endorsement of councilor Sebastián López is sought.

Cali

The panorama of the mayoral campaign is confused by the dispersion of forces and candidates. For the capital of Valle del Cauca there are 29 names in the arena.

In relation to the above, those who are collecting signatures are Alejandro Eder, former director of the Colombian Agency for Reintegration; Darschan Ocampo, community leader; the architect David Millán; Deninson Mendoza, former manager of Telemedellín; former councilor Diana Rojas; Givier Urbano, from the cultural sector.

Also found by signatures are the former representative of the Chamber, Heriberto Escobar; the lawyer Hernando Morales; the community leader Luis Martínez; Miyerlandi Torres, former Secretary of Health of the current Municipal Administration; Councilor Roberto Ortiz, who won the second vote in the 2019 elections and leads several of the polls; and Tulio Gómez, top shareholder of the América team.

Likewise, they collect signatures to register Wilfredo Pardo, who aspired to the Chamber; former Justice Minister Wilson Ruiz; and the lawyer Yilber Benítez.

For the endorsement of the Historical Pact are the councilor Ana Erazo, pre-candidate in the Pole; trade unionist Jorge Iván Vélez is also a candidate for the Pole; Danis Rentería, former Secretary of Peace to the current mayor, is a candidate for Colombia Humana; Elmer Montaña is a candidate for the We Are All Colombia movement; and the lawyer Nelinton Ramos.

Armando Aristizábal and the former representative of the Chamber, Luis Hermes Ruiz, are seeking endorsement in the Liberal Party.

On the part of the U is the candidacy of councilor Carlos Andrés Arias. While the priest Edilson Huérfano has the endorsement of Fuerza Ciudadana. Jaime Arizabaleta seeks the endorsement of the Democratic Center.

For his part, Javier Garcés, officer (r) of the Air Force, seeks the endorsement of Verde Oxígeno. In the Conservative Party, the councilor Juan Martín Bravo seeks the endorsement. While the former deputy Juanita Cataño seeks the support of Cambio Radical.

While the former representative to the Chamber Catalina Ortiz would seek the endorsement of Dignity and Commitment.

As can be seen, the situation in the coming weeks could turn the outlook around a coalition of right-wing forces to recover power in the city, after the experience of the progressive sectors in the current period with Jorge Iván Ospina, a mandate that I have been in the eye of the hurricane; and on the other hand, the Historical Pact that intends to capitalize on the good results that Petro obtained in the 2022 elections in the capital of the Valley.

Barranquilla

The name of Alex Char sounds strong to lead the destinations of the Atlantic capital for the third time. Although it has not been released, it tops some polls.

It is difficult to think of Atlántico and Barranquilla without considering what the Char house represents and the power it has over a good part of the electorate in that region of the country.

In the 2019 elections, this political house brought the current mayor Jaime Pumarejo to power, and it is believed that this year he will also present a candidate.

The question is whether the Char letter for October will be someone in the family. The question arises from the denunciations of the convicted ex-congresswoman Aída Merlano, who points to members of this clan of alleged electoral corruption.

Precisely, the Supreme Court of Justice is conducting an investigation into former Senator Arturo Char for the denunciations of Merlano, who is the brother of Alex Char.

However, as noted above, Alex Char is leading the polls, which suggests that the likelihood of him running for office this year is high.

As for the other aspirations in the Democratic Pole, councilor Antonio Bohórquez Collazos was chosen as a candidate; while Marco Orozco, who has moved in the media, collects signatures. For Colombia Humana, former councilor Rigail Romero Martínez is aspiring.

While for the Radical Change Party, the representative of the Atlantic, Gonzalo Baute, aspires. By signatures, Raymundo Marenco seeks to present himself, who has served as a magistrate of disciplinary chambers. Carlos Acosta Juliao, former Secretary General and City Manager of the current mayor’s office, also ran for office. That is why it is said that it could be Jaime Pumarejo’s bishop.

Precisely, the current mayor of the city has said that the best option for the mayor’s office is Carlos Acosta Juliao.

Also in the arena is former councilor Juan García Estrada, who belonged to the movement led by Father Bernardo Hoyos, and who was already mayor in charge in 2006.

