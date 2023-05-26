Home » This is how the finals of the Women’s League will be played
News

This is how the finals of the Women’s League will be played

by admin
This is how the finals of the Women’s League will be played

Julian Andres Santa

The Major Division of Colombian Soccer, Dimayor, announced the days and times of the round-trip commitments in the quarterfinals of the Women’s League, where the eight best teams are measured in search of defining the four classified to the semifinals. Deportivo Pereira, who finished in fourth place in the standings with 29 points, must face Deportivo Cali.

They start as visitors

Those directed by Carlos Ariel Osorio, will begin as visitors at the Azucareras stadium, next Monday, May 29, starting at 6 in the afternoon, while the rematch duel, where they hope to ensure their classification, will will play on Monday, June 5 at 7:30 p.m. at the Hernán Ramírez Villegas stadium.

First legs quarterfinals

Monday May 29

4:00pm Cortuluá vs Santa Fe

6:00pm Deportivo Cali vs Deportivo Pereira

7:00pm Equity vs America

7:30 pm Independiente Medellín vs Nacional

return matches

Monday June 5

7:00 p.m. National vs Medellín

7:30pm Santa Fe vs Cortuluá

7:30 pm America vs Equity

7.30pm Deportivo Pereira vs Deportivo Cali

Given:

In the round-robin phase, Deportivo Pereira received Deportivo Cali for date 7 in a duel that ended tied 1-1. Valentina Rojas scored the goal for the Risaraldenses, while Michelle Vásquez gave the Valle del Cauca team the tie.

See also  China's People's Congress re-elected Xi for another five years

You may also like

The new model of “social-bank cooperation” in Quanzhou...

80% bonus for charging columns, the decree that...

The 10 most successful Togolese players in history

The renowned video game ‘PUBG Mobile’ welcomes Karol...

Bad weather: Fedriga, proud of the Civil Protection...

A delegation from the General Commission of FEMUA...

Dusakawi’s ex-manager is charged for signing a contract...

The 6th China International Materials Expo will be...

A quintal of smuggled cigarettes seized – Campania

Special Forces travel to the fiery mainland economy...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy