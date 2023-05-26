This is how the finals of the Women’s League will be played

Julian Andres Santa

The Major Division of Colombian Soccer, Dimayor, announced the days and times of the round-trip commitments in the quarterfinals of the Women’s League, where the eight best teams are measured in search of defining the four classified to the semifinals. Deportivo Pereira, who finished in fourth place in the standings with 29 points, must face Deportivo Cali.

They start as visitors

Those directed by Carlos Ariel Osorio, will begin as visitors at the Azucareras stadium, next Monday, May 29, starting at 6 in the afternoon, while the rematch duel, where they hope to ensure their classification, will will play on Monday, June 5 at 7:30 p.m. at the Hernán Ramírez Villegas stadium.

First legs quarterfinals

Monday May 29

4:00pm Cortuluá vs Santa Fe

6:00pm Deportivo Cali vs Deportivo Pereira

7:00pm Equity vs America

7:30 pm Independiente Medellín vs Nacional

return matches

Monday June 5

7:00 p.m. National vs Medellín

7:30pm Santa Fe vs Cortuluá

7:30 pm America vs Equity

7.30pm Deportivo Pereira vs Deportivo Cali

Given:

In the round-robin phase, Deportivo Pereira received Deportivo Cali for date 7 in a duel that ended tied 1-1. Valentina Rojas scored the goal for the Risaraldenses, while Michelle Vásquez gave the Valle del Cauca team the tie.