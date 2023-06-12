This is how the fire brigade operation in Tübingen’s Schellingstrasse went

The fire alarm went off around 11:30 a.m. “The whole house beeped,” says a resident of the upper floor of Schellingstrasse 6/3 in Tübingen, where there was a fire on Monday morning. The shock is written all over the young woman’s face. “We checked all of our rooms first,” reports the 30-year-old. All around them: dense smoke everywhere. “We’re out on the balcony”, e…