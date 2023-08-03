This is how the gang member was killed after attacking authorities in Cabañas

Elements of the National Civil Police (PNC) in conjunction with members of the Armed Forces reported a confrontation with heavily armed gang members in a rural area over the executed security fence in the department of Cabañas.

According to preliminary information, the exchange of shots resulted in an eliminated gang member, who has only been identified by the alias “El Cebo”, as he is known within the criminal structure.

The confrontation took place in Guiscoyol, on the other side of the Lempa River bridge, when the gang member was killed during the contact between the Special Forces that operated the area.

So far, fortunately no injured elements have been reported and apparently all are unharmed. The authorities continue with the mission of extracting all the gang members in the area.

