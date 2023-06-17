Home » This is how the ‘Heirs of Tradition’ parade was lived
This is how the 'Heirs of Tradition' parade was lived

This is how the ‘Heirs of Tradition’ parade was lived

On the morning of this Saturday, Neiva was filled with joy with the celebration of the traditional ‘Heirs of Tradition’ parade.

The event, specially designed for the new generations, paid homage to the deep-rooted traditions of Huila within the framework of the San Pedro festivities.

The girls, representatives of each neighborhood and commune, stood out parading in exquisitely decorated and colorful floats. Accompanied by festive music and lively troupes, the little ones demonstrated their commitment and love for the customs of the region.

The parade route took place along Carrera 5 to the emblematic Parque de la Música. Residents and visitors enjoyed a true cultural festival, applauding and cheering the young protagonists who proudly represented their respective towns.

