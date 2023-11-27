This is how the holidays will be distributed in 2024

Colombia Will Have 18 Holidays in 2024, According to the Emiliani Law

The calendar of holidays in Colombia for 2024 is already defined, guaranteeing the right to paid rest on mandatory holidays for workers, both in the public and private sectors.

According to what is established, of the 18 holidays scheduled for next year in Colombia, 11 will fall on a Monday, three on Wednesday, one on Saturday, one on Sunday, and two additional days, Holy Thursday and Good Friday. The peculiarity of next year, which will be a leap year, is that February, April and September will not have any holidays, since Easter will be celebrated in March.

The holidays in Colombia will be distributed as follows:

Monday, January 1: New Year Monday, January 8: Three Wise Men Monday, March 25: St. Joseph’s Day Thursday, March 28: Maundy Thursday Friday, March 29: Good Friday Wednesday, May 1: Labor Day Monday, May 13: Ascension Day Monday, June 3: Corpus Christi Monday, June 10: Sacred Heart Day Monday, July 1: Saint Peter and Saint Paul Day Saturday, July 20: Colombian Independence Day Wednesday, August 7: Battle of Boyacá Monday, August 19: Assumption of the Virgin Monday, October 14: Day of Ethnic and Cultural Diversity Monday, November 4: All Saints’ Day Monday, November 11: Independence Day of Cartagena Sunday, December 8: Independence Day Immaculate Conception Wednesday, December 25: Christmas

Globally, Colombia is ranked 14th with 18 holidays, aligned with nations like Finland. In Latin America, Venezuela tops the list with 25 holidays, followed by Colombia with 18. Third place goes to Chile with 17. While Argentina and Peru will both enjoy 15 holidays in 2024. On the other hand, Uruguay will have 13, Ecuador 11, Brazil 9 and Mexico remains with eight.

By the end of 2023, Colombians will still be able to enjoy two holidays during December: Immaculate Conception Day on Friday the 8th and Christmas Day on Monday the 25th.

