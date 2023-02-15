As planned, this Tuesday there were marches in favor of the national government in different parts of the Colombian territory, in Valledupar the participants gathered at two meeting points as its organizers had determined, being these; the roundabout of the musicians and the Popular University of Cesar headquarters savannahs.

In the capital of Cesar, the destination was the Alfonso López square, where a crowd of supporters ofl Historic Pact concluded the mobilizations called ‘Carnival for life’in support of the reforms promoted by the government of Gustavo Petro, who has already completed six months as president.

The marches took place in relative calm, where there were artistic displays and music alluding to carnival. PHOTO: COURTESY

Jonny Gonzalezpresident of the Unitary Central of Workers (CUT), one of the promoters of the marches, said that this is the first time that this organization has taken to the streets to demonstrate the support for reforms proposed by a Government, since for many years since that entity has been manifesting the need for changes in the different systems that today the leader of the Historical Pact proposes.

In the same way, he expressed that said reforms are necessary as they were stipulated in the Constitution of 1991as he said, with regard to health, the money that has been allocated for the care of users has been diverted through the EPS, Therefore, this has made this system precarious, so that through these mobilizations they show their agreement that health is a fundamental right for all.

“What we want is for the resources to reach where they need to go, which is to the user and not stay on the road as has been the case, apart from that, that there is a preventive medicine with which many diseases will surely be avoided and at the same time hospitals and clinics will be decongested”pointed out the union leader.

Besides Jorge Luis Rivero Larios, president of the Association of Educators of Cesar (Aducesar) was also present at the marches that, as he stated, were held “in favor of change,” because it is necessary to carry out a labor reform to end outsourcingso that in this way the contracts are for an indefinite term and that this leads to reducing the informal work.

“A very important topic is the pension reform, which has as its axis the social justicethat what it seeks is to shelter the elderly who did not reach get a pension and that in this way we can all have a dignified life, but we also take to the streets because we want improvements in education, for the Colombian teachers and for the Caesar’s magisterium concluded Rivero Larios.

Different unions and representatives of ethnic culture converged on the day. PHOTO: JOAQUIN RAMIREZ

The student community was also present at “Carnival for Life”as stated by Malio Bolívar, belonging to the Union Association of University Professors. Bolívar expressed that they marched in support of some reforms that include a cluster of social problems that have been affecting Colombians for years.

“It has been a joyous carnival, it was not a mobilization like those that had been carried out previously and what we are looking for is that these reforms can be approved by Congress when it sees the popular support that President Gustavo Petro and Vice President Francia Márquez have”, the teacher said.

Besides, Himer Torres, youth leader and social activist, argued that: “We help organize the marches with which we send a message, since we understand that the student struggle has achieved that today we have zero enrollment, that through the mobilizations the previous government and this one has made zero enrollment a state policy, but that this is not a right but rather a privilege because more than half of Colombians do not have access to higher education”.

During the day there was accompaniment by the authorities and there were no disturbances of public order.

JAIR PIMIENTA/EL PILON