This is how the medal table goes in the Central American and Caribbean Games San Salvador 2023 – Diario La Página

The Central American and Caribbean Games in San Salvador 2023 continue their march and the harvest of medals from the participating delegations continues.

Colombia recovers the leadership of the medal table with 49 total medals, 24 gold, 11 silver and 14 bronze, in a close fight with Mexico.

In second place are the Mexicans with 71 total metals: 22 gold, 26 silver and 23 bronze.

The Cubans close the podium of honor on the third step of the medal table with 45 total medals: 15 gold, 14 silver and 16 bronze.

This June 26 there will be a large harvest of medals, as they will be awarded in the disciplines of artistic swimming, horse riding, artistic gymnastics, judo, modern pentathlon, swimming, table tennis and weightlifting.

