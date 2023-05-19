This is how the network of museums in the city could be strengthened according to experts

International Museum Day is celebrated on May 18, a date created by the International Council of Museums, ICOM, to reflect on the future of these important spaces for cultural exchange and the enrichment of the cultures of a region. In Valledupar there are the Accordion Museum, El Cuartico, the Composer’s Museum and the Cesar Archaeological Museum, where locals and visitors can learn more about the history of the region.

However, according to experts, it is necessary to promote the culture of the city beyond the accordion, taking into account its wealth in theater, dance, and gastronomy, among other sectors, which could integrate a range of opportunities to expand tourism with the creation of more museums.

According to the museologist José Vidal, to achieve this objective it is necessary to “carry out a diagnosis to identify the existing museums and cultural centers and their cultural offer, their conditions and developments in museology and museography, their infrastructure, management strategies, educational programs, and define some work routes that in general lines could point to add new initiatives of exhibition spacess”.

At the same time, he mentioned that it is important to know the cultural needs and opportunities of the region to determine how to address them in the short, medium and long term with a clear and permanent strategy that allows and guarantees their implementation. He additionally suggested implementing cultural training and museology programs in universities; as well as “encourage research and innovation for the development of culture and art in museums and cultural centers by promoting collaboration between artists”.

On the other hand, in an interview with EL PILÓN, he suggested instilling artistic and museum culture in vallenatos from childhood.

“It is not only working or instilling in young people that they go to a museum, that goes further. It is not only taking them to live a cultural experience in a museum but also what strategies do they have so that that first visit that a child makes to a museum or exhibition is so relevant and they live such a memorable experience that they want to returnVidal said.

For her part, the cultural manager María Eugenia Castro, co-founder and director of the Barranquilla Museum of Modern Art, agrees with Vidal that in order to protect culture and look at Valledupar beyond vallenato, it is necessary to “work educating children and doing a lot of public relations with possible sponsors”, that allow the creation of more cultural spaces, pointing out that “Culture is not only Vallenato music, although it is an essential and very important part of the culture of the region”.

MUSEUMS IN VALLEDUPAR

In Valledupar there are the Museo del Acordeón, El Cuartico, Museo del Compositor, Museo Arqueológico del Cesar, Fundación Cultural Dinastias, Juglares y Reyes Vallenatos, which are in charge of exalting the culture of the region and provide, as in the case of the Museo del Accordion , a journey through the history of this instrument that has made the capital of Cesar known in the world.