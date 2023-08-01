This is how the new Jeep Grand Cherokee drives

HomeLifeAuto

Classic orientation: Even in the latest generation, the Jeep Grand Cherokee presents itself as a luxurious but thoroughly all-terrain vehicle. © Jeep/Stellantis/dpa-tmn

Power full and cubic capacity without end? At least in Europe, Jeep puts an end to excess. The new Grand Cherokee starts more elegantly than ever. But common sense reigns under the hood.

Berlin – It was already a sports utility vehicle when nobody here knew the abbreviation SUV. Because as a luxurious off-road vehicle with a high degree of suitability for everyday use, the Jeep Grand Cherokee is one of the co-founders of the booming segment.

After it got a little quiet around him recently, he’s back now. Because at prices from 79,500 euros, the American Fiat sister is now launching the fifth generation of the large SUV.

Filigree on the outside, with a lot of finesse on the inside

In the struggle with competitors such as the Audi Q7, BMW X5 and Mercedes GLE, Jeep relies more than ever on luxury and finesse. With a length of 4.91 meters and a wheelbase of 2.96 meters, the Grand Cherokee is not only more stately than before and, with the modernized grille and slim headlights, has a more delicate design.

Above all, there is noticeably more finesse on the inside. This applies to the digital cockpit with the large touchscreen in the center console and a separate passenger display for the army of comfort and assistance systems from the massage seats to semi-autonomous driving.

But this applies above all to the material appearance. In the past, sloppiness and cutbacks used to rule in this discipline, but now the Ami is in no way inferior to its German competitors with thick, soft leather and open-pored wood.

And of course there is plenty of space: Even in the second row you sit like in first class and the trunk holds at least a solid 533 liters.

Four cylinders must be enough for the Europeans

The engineers only trimmed the springs of the Cherokee when it came to the drive – at least for export to Europe: While the Grand Cherokee at home in the USA is still available with six or even eight cylinders, we only get the large off-road vehicle politically correct as a plug-in hybrid.

The drive from the Wrangler calms the conscience with a standard electric range of 48 kilometers and a calculated consumption of 2.6 liters (CO2 emissions: 60 g/km). And on paper, a system output of 280 kW/380 hp sounds just as impressive as a sprint from 0 to 100 km/h in 6.3 seconds or a top speed of 210 km/h.

What sounds good on paper seems a bit stale in practice

But in practice, the combination of a lean 2.0-liter four-cylinder with 200 kW/272 hp, an electric motor of 107 kW and a 17.3 kWh battery leaves a stale aftertaste.

Because even if the combination develops enough power, it seems less confident than it befits a large SUV on the highway. The four-cylinder has to exert itself too much and its sound is too asthmatic for one to freeze in awe of the large off-road vehicle.

And electric driving is also less enjoyable if the charging capacity is only 7.4 kW and the pit stop is correspondingly long. In any case, the three hours are enough for a full meal and not just for fast food.

Walk on the Rubicon

Otherwise, the Grand Cherokee has everything it needs for a sublime endurance runner. With couchigen seats, a relaxed steering and a standard air suspension, he is the lively mile eater.

You don’t want to get out of it again until the Pacific Ocean spreads out in front of the windscreen. However, the roads in between should be straight.

In contrast to the European competition, the comparatively heavy car lacks roll stabilization and tight corners are therefore less suitable for it.

But the Grand Cherokee does not attach great importance to asphalt: Because Jeep is aware of its roots, the Americans have made no compromises in off-road capabilities. They offer their flagship with several all-wheel drive systems including gear reduction and off-road driving programs.

Leather landscape with modern infotainment: With the Grand Cherokee, Jeep again combines robust off-road mobility with a luxurious interior. © Jeep/Stellantis/dpa-tmn

The legendary Rubicon Trail, benchmark for all American off-road vehicles and mostly impassable for ordinary SUVs, is therefore only a better walk for him. Conclusion: saved at the wrong end

Luxurious, modern and elegant – even if the Grand Cherokee is more of the cozy variety, after five generations and around 30 years the Americans have finally caught up with the large SUVs of the German manufacturers in terms of appearance, ambience and equipment.

Representative and rustic: the SUV masters the decorative appearance as well as rides off the asphalt. © Jeep/Stellantis/dpa-tmn

They only saved at the wrong end when it came to the drive. Because the electric motor and the plug-in battery: the four-cylinder doesn’t really want to fit the car. If Ami, then please also eight cylinders. Data sheet: Jeep Grand Cherokee 2.0 4xe plug-in hybrid dpa

Motor and drive: plug-in hybrid drive with a petrol engine and an electric motorE-MotorMax. Power: 107 kW/145 HP Max. Torque: 245 Nm Four-cylinder petrol engine Displacement: 1995 ccm Max. Power: 200 kW/272 HP Max. Torque: 400 Nm System output: 280 kW / 380 hp Drive: all-wheel drive Gear: eight-speed automatic Dimensions and weights Length: 4914 mm Width: 2149 mm Height: 1795 mm Wheelbase: 2964 mm Empty weight: 2434 kg Load: 641 kg Trunk volume: 533 liters Driving data: Top speed: 210 km / h Acceleration 0-1 00 km /h:6.3 sAverage consumption:2.6 l/100 kmElectrical range:48 kmBattery capacity:17.3 kWhCO2 emissions:60 g/kmFuel:petrol/electricityEmission class:kaEfficiency class:kaCosts:Base price of the Jeep Grand Cherokee 2.0 4xe plug-in -Hybrid: 79,500 euros Type classes: motor vehicle tax: 40 euros / year Important standard equipment: Safety: Eight airbags, ESP, lane keeping and distance control Comfort: automatic climate control, electric tailgate, active noise suppression

