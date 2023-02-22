It’s news: Natalia Curvelo he released his first music single. Is about ‘what need‘, which was released on February 2 of this year.

This new interpretation of the artist from Barranquilla has been well received by her followers. The video already has 440 thousand reproductions in Youtube. The song is authored by Marcos Romero and Curvelo’s voice is accompanied by Camilo Mugno’s accordion.

It should be remembered that in 2021 y 2022, the artist had released songs recorded by other artists in which he demonstrated his talent, but his followers longed for their own song. ‘Qué necesidad’ is available on all digital platforms.