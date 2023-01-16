Home News This is how the official song of the Carnival of Barranquilla 2023 sounds
News

This is how the official song of the Carnival of Barranquilla 2023 sounds

by admin
This is how the official song of the Carnival of Barranquilla 2023 sounds

Next Saturday, January 21, the pre-carnivals begin in Barranquilla and people are already preparing to enjoy them.

The Queen of Carnival, Natalia De Castro González, presented the lyrics of the song that identifies her reign. The piece is called ‘Báilalo como es’, a musical production of the Carnival of Barranquilla, directed by Keko Producer and composed by Donny Caballero.

The queen’s song is a tribute, of course, to Carnival, to the joy of the Barranquillero, to its streets, to the pride of having been born and being part of this city. It is an invitation to dance, to enjoy as it is, to follow in the footsteps and fulfill the mandates of our queen Natalia.”, stated the composer.

According to the details given by the Barranquillera, the piano is played by the renowned musician ‘Chelito De Castro’; in the voices Fausto Chatella, Donny Caballero and the representative of the champeta Mr. Black ‘El presidente’.

The song is a fusion of genres such as chandé, champeta, tropical, and its main protagonist is the happy drum and the flute.

My carnival fans, it is very exciting for me to present the official song of my Carnival. A job done with a lot of love, passion and taste. We hope that everyone likes it, that it remains not only in the history of Carnival, but in their hearts and that they dance non-stop as it is“said the queen.

Listen to the song here:

See also  Here's what happens with waiting lists and visits to Veneto: more funds from the Region to individuals

You may also like

“We have not received adequate responses to our...

Alternate route to reach Pasto would be ready...

Notice with warnings in the ascent to the...

Peak and plaque in Medellín Thursday, January 19,...

South American Sub-20: How much does it cost...

Yin Yong: Building benchmarks and taking the lead...

Nepalese plane passenger captured the last moments before...

Yin Li, secretary of the Beijing Municipal Party...

The damages in Mistrató by torrential avenue grew

After 30 years, the most wanted capo of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy