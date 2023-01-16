Next Saturday, January 21, the pre-carnivals begin in Barranquilla and people are already preparing to enjoy them.

The Queen of Carnival, Natalia De Castro González, presented the lyrics of the song that identifies her reign. The piece is called ‘Báilalo como es’, a musical production of the Carnival of Barranquilla, directed by Keko Producer and composed by Donny Caballero.

“The queen’s song is a tribute, of course, to Carnival, to the joy of the Barranquillero, to its streets, to the pride of having been born and being part of this city. It is an invitation to dance, to enjoy as it is, to follow in the footsteps and fulfill the mandates of our queen Natalia.”, stated the composer.

According to the details given by the Barranquillera, the piano is played by the renowned musician ‘Chelito De Castro’; in the voices Fausto Chatella, Donny Caballero and the representative of the champeta Mr. Black ‘El presidente’.

The song is a fusion of genres such as chandé, champeta, tropical, and its main protagonist is the happy drum and the flute.

“My carnival fans, it is very exciting for me to present the official song of my Carnival. A job done with a lot of love, passion and taste. We hope that everyone likes it, that it remains not only in the history of Carnival, but in their hearts and that they dance non-stop as it is“said the queen.

Listen to the song here: