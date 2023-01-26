Home News This is how the oldest artisanal fishing entity in Santa Marta works
This is how the oldest artisanal fishing entity in Santa Marta works

This is how the oldest artisanal fishing entity in Santa Marta works

Every January 26th is commemorated the World Fisherman’s Daya date that was born in order to recognize the complicated art of fishing and the difficult conditions of this work.

In Santa Marta, there is the oldest artisanal fishing entity in Latin America. It’s about the Taganga Chinchorreros Fishermen Corporationwhich was born in 1840 under the name of the Brotherhood of Our Lady of the Rosary.

Orlando Cotes Cantillo is the president of the Taganga Chinchorreros Fishermen Corporation, and in an interview with THE REPORTERaffirmed that it currently has more than 164 partners and more than 171 affiliated networks.

The artisanal fishing it’s not that easy. To achieve the objectives you must work as a team. The fishermen get the ‘camel’ up early from 5:00 in the morning or a little before. Their days culminate after 6:00 pm. In Taganga, at least 11 ancones are divided to be able to fish and are transported in small boats.

Cantillospeaks of at least three stages of seine fishing: “the ‘I will burn‘ (who is part of the gang of the owner of the network of that day); the squeegee (He is the one who arrives and we welcome him), any citizen with a hand in the net already has the right to a part of what is stolen; and in the eagerness to pass on the traditions to the children, they are also given their share. All this is done in the special parts in the ancones ”, he asserts.

In the Corporation, they manage a dynamic called “distribution of what is extracted”. They remove from the product what was invested in gasoline, food, and ice. “Of what is left, we take 30% from the network so that the owner has his own income, such as buying materials. And the other 70% is distributed among the fishermen who are part of the gang and of the chore of that day. In equitable parts it is distributed, ”he said.

