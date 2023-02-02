BY: EL PILÓN CULTURE EDITORIAL.

as if from pass market of the world of football, at the end of January and beginning of February, several vallenato groups announced changes to their musical rosters.

The musical pause of Silvestre Dangond He has several of the members of his group in the crosshairs of other groups and some confirmed their ‘transfer’.

Among the artists who have news They are: Diego Daza, Peter Manjarrés, Ana del Castillo, Churo Díaz, Mono Zabaleta, La Banda del 5, Oscar Gamarra, Omar Geles and Los K Morales.

By the sides of the singer-songwriter Diego Daza They arrived: guitarist Tito Manjarrés -who was with Churo Díaz-, bassist Marlon Gutiérrez -ex-musician of Silvestre Dangond who replaces Jesús Camilo Caldera-, Jeank Mejía, new bombardist and trumpet player; and José Cruz, who will support photography and video.

For her part, the singer Ana del Castillo confirmed the accordion player chide garcia and also incorporated the showgirl Marlon Martinez, the latter who replaces Cristian Barrios.

In the grouping of Peter Manjarres, according to the Interpolitical portal, the engineer Miguel Zapata enters to replace Moisés Serrano; while Moisés Guardia becomes stage producer. Exit Santiago Jaramillo.

Another new guitarist is the guajiro singer Churo Diaz who added Eder Bautista, who was in La Banda del 5.

Precisely, this Vallenato youth group, one of the most successful in 2022, ‘recruited’ a Javier Yepes to support the management team. Yepes comes from being a producer for Peter Manjarrés.

The youth group La Banda del Cinco was one of the most active in the ‘pass market’.

He also joined the musical team of The Band of Five the guitarist Juanpa Aconcha from the group ‘Mono’ Zabaleta; as well as Ricardo Ustáriz takes the place on the congas and tumbadoras.

Premieres Javier Araujo as a sound engineer from the Karen Lizarazo group; and Deimer Gámez who joins the photography and video team. Osman Hinojosa, from the manager team, resigned to start new projects.

To the singer-songwriter and accordion player Omar Geles, the accordion player Sergio Geles left him and started his own musical project.

Meanwhile, the singer Oscar Gamarraannounced the arrival of Moisés Acosta as sound engineer and Harlyn Camargo as the marketing team.

Finally, in this particular ‘pass market’, at Jumpsuit Zabaleta The guitarist Xavier Guao came to him -who was with Diego Daza-. While The K Moralesbegan the search for a new accordion player after the departure of Chide García next to Ana del Castillo.