B tournament

Eight days have been played in the B Tournament in Colombia, where two teams share the leadership, Cortuluá and Real Cartagena with 17 units, also equalizing in goals for, goals against and difference, so the tiebreaker item It is the yellow cards, where the Valle del Cauca team wins. In what has to do with the walled, the presence of the Pereiran midfielder Jorge Mario Murillo stands out, important in the commitments of the promotion championship and the Colombia Cup.

Date 9 will start tomorrow and will last until Monday, where Cortuluá will host Llaneros and Real Cartagena will host Barranquilla. This is the position table with the first eight:

1. Cortuluá. 17 points

2. Real Cartagena. 17

3. Patriots. 16

4. Cucuta. 16

5. Rangers. 14

6. Quindio. 14

7. Orsomarso. 10

8. Lions. 9