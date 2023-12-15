This is how the Public Policy of Social Participation in Health advances in Medellín

The Public Policy on Social Participation in Health is a commitment to the participation of all citizens that invites the generation of capacities, knowledge and skills in communities that contribute to decision making, resource management, planning strategies, programs or projects, as well as the articulation in the territory and the use of different resources, which will allow for empowered and empowered people.

Since the entry into force of resolution 2063, in June 2017, with which the Social Participation Policy in Health (PPSS) is implemented throughout the country, and adopted in the district of Medellín through decree 760 of the year 2020, The aim is that all citizens have the right to express and decide what type of health is the best option for everyone, linking the right to this with the right to participate.

In accordance with the above, territorial management and social participation in health is achieved through management actions and appropriation of community tools that facilitate active, participatory and purposeful leadership; this implies effective support to leave installed capacity in the community that promotes for the autonomy and continuity of programs and projects in the territories, so that they do not depend exclusively on the administrative and political will of a territorial entity.

For the specific case of the Social Participation Policy in Health (PPSS), the following five axes were established:

1) Institutional strengthening.

2) Empowerment of citizens and social organizations in health.

3) Promotion of health culture.

4) Social control in health.

5) Health management and guarantee with participation in the decision process.

In this sense, since 2020, the district has planned, allocated resources and implemented actions, which have been constantly monitored and monitored for their effective compliance, achieving results greater than 95% in the execution of the plan. action, with evidence published for public consultation on the website of the Ministry of Health.

This Secretariat invites people, social organizations and all actors in the sector to continue being an active part of these actions, in order to continue strengthening and jointly building the territory that citizens deserve.

