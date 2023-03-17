



Real Madrid and Chelsea will meet again like last season in the Champions League quarterfinals, in which Manchester City and Bayern Munich will face each other in the toughest duel; Milan and Naples will star in the Italian tie and Benfica and Inter Milan will solve the other cross.

If this phase is overcome, Real Madrid will continue to defend the title against the winner of Manchester City-Bayern in the semifinals, in which, as in the quarterfinals and unlike last year, they will have to play the second leg away from the Santiago Bernabéu, a determining factor in the achievement of the fourteenth in Paris.

The semifinals will be played on 9/10 and 16/17 May and in case of reaching the final on June 10 in Istanbul, the team led by the Italian Carlo Ancelotti would act as the local, against the one that overcomes the semifinal between the winners of the clashes Milan-Naples and Benfica-Inter.

The hands of the Turkish Amit Altintop and the Dutch Patrick Kluivert, former white player the first and of clubs like Barcelona and Valencia the second, matched Real Madrid and Chelsea in the UEFA draw in Nyon again, a cross that occurred last season and also the previous one, when the English became the last team to defeat Madrid and won their second title after defeating City.

Last year Real Madrid removed that thorn and on one of the magical nights at the Bernabéu they came back from a match, in which they missed the two-goal advantage they brought from London but were able to qualify for the semifinals after extra time with a goal from Karimn Benzema.

Now, and with the best version they show in the “Champions”, Carlo Ancelotti’s men reach the quarterfinals after knocking out Liverpool, in the reunion of both teams after the last final, with the resounding 2-5 at Anfield and the minimal 1-0 victory two days ago at home.

Chelsea, champion in 2011-12 and 2020-21, grabs hold of the Champions League in a season in which it seemed ruled out, but now qualified for the quarterfinals thanks to the 2-0 win over Dortmund in the round of 16 round played in London (2-1 on aggregate).

Chelsea have overcome eight of their eleven previous quarterfinals in this competition and their visit to the Bernabéu will be the first for Portuguese Joao Félix as a player for Graham Potter’s team and a new reunion for Croatian Mateo Kovacic with who was his audience for four seasons through 2019.

The quarterfinals, which will be played on 11/12 and 18/19 April, will have a stellar duel between Manchester City and Bayern Munich, probably the two clubs that everyone else wanted to avoid and who are chasing a title that the English have not won never, compared to the six times that the Germans have done it, the last in 2020.

The five goals that the Norwegian Erling Haaland endorsed Leipzig three days ago (7-0 and 8-1 on aggregate), to certify their pass to the quarterfinals, increased the respect that Pep Guardiola’s team commands this season. A year after being one step away from playing in his second final, when he was eliminated by Real Madrid, he has accumulated five wins and three losses.

Haaland is the youngest player and the fastest to reach 30 goals in the “Champions” and challenges Julian Nagelsmann’s eleven, who reached the quarterfinals after beating PSG (3-0 on aggregate), a year later saying goodbye in the quarterfinals against Villarreal.

Milan and Naples will play an Italian duel, which could be repeated in the semifinals if Inter beat Portuguese Benfica in the other tie.

Stefano Pioli’s Milanese return to the quarterfinals eleven years later, after capitalizing on the 1-0 victory they achieved at their stadium against Tottenham in the first leg of the round of 16 and the 0-0 defeat in London. Second in the group stage, in which they coincided with Chelsea, they now overcome the disappointment of a year ago, when the “rossoneri” were last in it.

Napoli, for their part, wants to extend their historic season. From the leadership of the Italian league, they will play the quarterfinals of the “Champions” for the first time, after knocking out the German Eintracht (0-2 and 3-0), winner of the last Europa League, and finishing first in the groups, ahead of Liverpool, Ajax and Rangers. The parthenopean painting reaches this point as the great ‘covered’ for its spectacular performance.

The quarterfinals will be completed with the Benfica-Inter duel, the only one that altered the order of extraction of the balls so that Inter and Milan do not coincide at home. Since 2006 it is the first time that the two Milanese clubs have reached the quarterfinals.

Simone Inzhagui’s Italians had not reached this stage since 2011 and they do so after beating Porto in a tied tie and resolved with the goal that Lukaku scored in the first leg at his stadium. So far they have kept a clean sheet in five of their last seven “Champions” duels.

Benfica led by the German Roger Schmidt got rid of Bruges in the round of 16, with a 7-1 (0-2 and 5-1) in the tie, and after a brilliant group stage, in which they beat PSG, Juventus and Maccabi Haifa. He is undefeated, with six wins and two draws. EFE