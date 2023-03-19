In the midst of the control and security operations that will be carried out in Colombia in the middle of the day of this festive bridge in San José, the authorities in Bogotá are getting ready for the passage of thousands of cars They are getting ready to leave the city.

The Bogota City Hall is preparing the deployment of the operation for the return plan, which will take place on Monday, March 20the day will be held in the main road corridors, so the National Police will be attentive to the controls of the peak and regional plate.

According to the authorities’ estimates, 500,000 vehicles are expected to leave Bogotá, so the mega-operations for the entry of cars will be available throughout the day.

Before the noon cars with any type of license plate can enter, but from that time until 4:00 p.m., only cars with license plates ending in pairs 0, 2, 4, 6, and 8 may enter. And from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. plates ending in odd numbers can enter.

Main routes of entry:

– North Freeway

– South highway

– Centennial Avenue (13th Street)

– 80th Street Avenue

– Carrera Seventh Avenue

– Avenida Boyacá, via al Llano

– Via Suba Cota

– Via the Calera