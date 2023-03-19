Home News This is how the regional peak and plate will work in Bogotá this festive bridge
News

This is how the regional peak and plate will work in Bogotá this festive bridge

by admin
This is how the regional peak and plate will work in Bogotá this festive bridge

In the midst of the control and security operations that will be carried out in Colombia in the middle of the day of this festive bridge in San José, the authorities in Bogotá are getting ready for the passage of thousands of cars They are getting ready to leave the city.

The Bogota City Hall is preparing the deployment of the operation for the return plan, which will take place on Monday, March 20the day will be held in the main road corridors, so the National Police will be attentive to the controls of the peak and regional plate.

Also read: On which day of the week are the most sexual crimes committed in Bogotá?

According to the authorities’ estimates, 500,000 vehicles are expected to leave Bogotá, so the mega-operations for the entry of cars will be available throughout the day.

Before the noon cars with any type of license plate can enter, but from that time until 4:00 p.m., only cars with license plates ending in pairs 0, 2, 4, 6, and 8 may enter. And from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. plates ending in odd numbers can enter.

Main routes of entry:

– North Freeway

– South highway

– Centennial Avenue (13th Street)

– 80th Street Avenue

– Carrera Seventh Avenue

– Avenida Boyacá, via al Llano

Besides: Flooding in Vía La Calera causes chaos in mobility

– Via Suba Cota

– Via the Calera

See also  Cuorgnè, the Ronchi weep for Giacomo Trione

You may also like

Media: UK authorities have cleared the takeover of...

Acuña: “Today we are all Venezuela” – EntornoInteligente

Imports in Risaralda and Pereira registered a drop

Construction sites in Essen: The next traffic jams...

Venezuela lost to the United States and said...

“Labor Reform will be harmful to workers”: Uribe

Vigorous China’s Spring Creates Diversified Tourism Consumption Scenes-...

Slovakia plans to send 13 Mig-29 fighter jets...

Perspective. “The black admiral”, an unparalleled feat

Officially available: Azure Kubernetes Service Edge Essentials

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy