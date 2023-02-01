The works on the Pereira-Alcalá highway are nearing completion. According to the Departmental Infrastructure Secretary, Mónica Saldarriaga, in an interview with El Diario, the improvement of the intervened road section, which is approximately 8 kilometers long, would be completed in approximately 20 days.

More than $15,000 million are invested in this work and its role for mobility and regional competitiveness is vital, taking into account that it connects Risaralda with Valle del Cauca and Quindío.

Taking into account the road effects caused by the winter, in this project complementary works were carried out to prevent the rains from generating setbacks in the road section.

Japan- Friars

The improvement of the 3.5 kilometers of the road between these two sectors of Dosquebradas has been a real headache. The works began in 2019, but from that year to date, there are multiple adverse situations that have arisen, including sanctions against the previous contractor who failed to comply with the intervention.

The breaches led to a change of contractor and although the works were resumed, the impact on mobility in the Industrial Municipality due to the execution of the works in this road corridor was considerable.

Regarding this project, the head of Infrastructure pointed out that “in December the works were suspended, but we already hope that work will resume in 10 days, to finish off the last meters of second-layer asphalt and platforms. Once we return with the works, we hope that they will last around 20 days”.

In this project, not only works are carried out on the road network, platforms were also improved and there was a need to change public service networks.

It is important to highlight that the investment in the rehabilitation of the Japón-Frailes highway was over $10,000 million, taking into account that some of the works mentioned in the previous paragraph had to be added.

tanneries bridge

Another of the strategic road projects currently being developed in Risaralda is the construction of a new metal bridge in the sector known as Curtiembres, which is located on the Pereira-Marseille road.

There, the dismantling of the old bridge over the Otún river was carried out in 2022, due to the risk represented by the passage of vehicles through said infrastructure, especially the so-called heavy vehicles.

“This week we are going to cast abutments, and then start with the assembly of the bridge structure, that is, we are already close to the assembly of the new structure,” Saldarriaga said.

More than $5,000 million are invested in this project, a good portion of these resources provided by the National Unit for Disaster Risk Management (UNGRD).

Although there has been significant progress in the work, there is still no attempt to deliver it, since the extension of the audit is awaiting, a process that is in charge of the UNGRD, to fully continue with the work.

fingerprint plates

The poor condition of rural roads in Risaralda is a long-standing problem, however, the harsh winter that the department has been going through for several months has caused more damage to these road sections. To improve the conditions of these corridors, a project has already been awarded to build footprint plates in 6 municipalities of the Risaraldense territory with an investment of $9,000 million. Added to this is another project that is in the adjudication process for $7.5 billion, also for the construction of tread plates, according to the Departmental Infrastructure Secretary.